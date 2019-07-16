Super League Man of Steel Round 22 votes

Jackson Hastings took three points for his role in Salford's win at Warrington

The Steve Prescott Man of Steel results are in and have been published for Round 22 of the 2019 Super League season. Find out who took maximum points below...

The 2019 Betfred Super League Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel Award will be chosen by a panel consisting of 21 former players and coaches, including seven previous winners of Man of Steel, and boasting a combined total of 46 Championship or Grand Final wins, and 41 Challenge Cup winners' medals.

A member of the panel will watch each Betfred Super League game and award points to the three outstanding players - three points for their chosen Man of the Match, two points for the runner-up, and one point for the third-ranked player.

Following Round 22, the results poll will be hidden until the awards ceremony in October.

The panel's final public votes can be found below, with the current leaderboard's top performers beneath that.

Hull FC 35-22 London Broncos

Josh Griffin was picked as Hull FC's top performer against the Broncos

3 points - Josh Griffin

2 pts - Sika Manu

1 pt - Sadiq Adebiyi

4:18 Highlights from the Super League clash between Hull FC and London Broncos. Highlights from the Super League clash between Hull FC and London Broncos.

Hull FC winger Josh Griffin was adjudged the stand-out performer in a match which saw his side rack up 34 points in the first half before the Broncos mounted an ultimately unsuccessful fightback.

Griffin was among the try-scorers for his side, producing an assist and making 106 metres with the ball in hand too.

Huddersfield Giants 28-32 Catalans Dragons

Sam Tomkins starred in Catalans Dragons' win over Huddersfield

3 points - Sam Tomkins

2 pts - Tony Gigot

1 pt - Kenny Edwards

1:29 Highlights from the Super League match between Huddersfield Giants and Catalans Dragons. Highlights from the Super League match between Huddersfield Giants and Catalans Dragons.

A first-half hat-trick of tries from Sam Tomkins helped Catalans Dragons secure an important victory in their push for the play-offs away to Huddersfield Giants.

Not only that, but the England international provided two assists, made seven tackle busts and put in two attacking kicks.

Leeds Rhinos 16-34 Hull KR

Danny McGuire had a hand in two of Hull KR's tries against Leeds

3 points - Danny McGuire

2 pts - Mitch Garbutt

1 pt - Craig Hall

2:38 Highlights from the Super League match between Leeds Rhinos and Hull KR. Highlights from the Super League match between Leeds Rhinos and Hull KR.

Veteran half-back Danny McGuire was the star performer for Hull KR against his former club, helping them seal a crucial two points at Headingley in the fight against relegation.

The ex-Rhinos man was on hand with two try assists and five attacking kicks.

St Helens 32-10 Wigan Warriors

Luke Thompson was impressive in attack and defence for St Helens

3 points - Luke Thompson

2 pts - Kevin Naiqama

1 pt - Tommy Makinson

1:25 Highlights from the Super League match between St Helens and Wigan Warriors. Highlights from the Super League match between St Helens and Wigan Warriors.

Winger Tommy Makinson grabbed the headlines with two tries in St Helens' derby victory over Wigan Warriors, but it was forward Luke Thompson who caught the Man of Steel panel's eye.

He earned three points for his efforts which saw him make 20 tackles in defence and carry the ball for 148 metres in attack.

Warrington Wolves 12-22 Salford Red Devils

Hastings is now joint-leader of the Man of Steel standings

3 points - Jackson Hastings

2 pts - Krinan Inu

1 pt - Kris Welham

1:24 Highlights from the Super league match between Warrington Wolves and Salford Red Devils. Highlights from the Super league match between Warrington Wolves and Salford Red Devils.

Jackson Hastings went joint-top of the standings with opposite number on the night Blake Austin after helping guide Salford Red Devils to a superb victory against second-placed Warrington Wolves.

Half-back Hastings made 140 metres, set up one of the visitors' tries and put in seven attacking kicks.

Wakefield Trinity 16-36 Castleford Tigers

Liam Watts played a big role in defence as Castleford secured a derby win over Wakefield

3 points - Liam Watts

2 pts - Danny Brough

1 pt - Jesse Sene-Lefao

2:07 Highlights from the Super League match between Wakefield Trinity and Castleford Tigers. Highlights from the Super League match between Wakefield Trinity and Castleford Tigers.

Castleford Tigers prop Liam Watts produced another impressive display as his side claimed the derby honours with victory away to Wakefield Trinity.

It was his defensive efforts which particularly stood out for the panel, with Watts making 33 tackles to help thwart Wakefield's attacks.

Man of Steel top 10

1. Blake Austin (25 pts)

2. Jackson Hastings (25 pts)

3. Liam Watts (20 pts)

4. David Fifita (18 pts)

5. Lachlan Coote (18pts)

6. Daryl Clark (17 pts)

7. Jonny Lomax (16 pts)

8. Sam Tomkins (15 pts)

9. Stefan Ratchford (15 pts)

10. Albert Kelly (14 pts)