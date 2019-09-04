Super League Throwbacks: Castleford vs Hull FC, Hull KR vs London Broncos

Chad Randall made his 100th appearance for the London club as they recorded a huge win over Hull KR in 2009

Ahead of this week's Super League fixtures live on Sky Sports, rugby league researcher Ian Proctor looks at some previous meetings between the sides and picks out some memorable moments.

September 23, 2017: Castleford 16-48 Hull FC

Having been runaway league leaders for the first time in their history, finishing 10 points clear of the field, Castleford opted to field an under-strength line-up in their final fixture ahead of the play-offs.

Hull had the incentive of knowing victory would secure third place on the ladder and thereby secure a play-off semi-final visit to Leeds rather than an immediate return to the Jungle.

1:25 Hull FC secured third place in the Super League table with a huge win Hull FC secured third place in the Super League table with a huge win

The outcome was decided by half-time, when Hull led 28-6, with the mercurial Jake Connor on the way to the first try hat-trick of his professional career and prop Liam Watts leading the visitors' pack magnificently. As ever, Marc Sneyd was unerringly accurate with the boot, landing eight from nine to torment his former club.

There was at least one stand-out figure in the unfamiliar Castleford line-up with debutant Tuoyo Egodo scoring a try hat-trick as the Tigers suffered their second home Super 8s defeat in an unforgettable season that had seen them produce an 11 from 11 return in home weekly-round matches.

June 21, 2013: Castleford 30-28 Hull FC

After starting life as Castleford supremo with four matches on the road, including a Magic defeat of Wakefield at Manchester, Daryl Powell enjoyed a winning start in front of his own fans as the Tigers won a thriller, 30-28, despite being out-scored six tries to five by Hull.

Rangi Chase was an influential figure as Castleford turned around their 16-6 interval deficit and his inspirational 49th-minute try was followed by four-pointers from livewire substitute Daryl Clark, Jonathan Walker and James Clare.

1:57 Daryl Powell registered his first home victory as the Tigers defeated Hull FC 30-28 Daryl Powell registered his first home victory as the Tigers defeated Hull FC 30-28

Powell was grateful for the five-from-five goal-kicking display from ex-Hull man Kirk Dixon and ultimately that proved the difference as the Tigers continued their quest to climb away from the foot of the table. Hull's Daniel Holdsworth managed only two goals from six attempts.

Defeat was hard to take for Hull's Ben Crooks, scorer of four tries on the ground where father Lee had produced some of the finest form of a stellar career, while Aaron Heremaia crossed twice in vain.

Debutant half-back Jacob Miller almost conjured victory in the dying seconds for Hull, his kick being collected by Crooks who fed Tom Lineham, only for the winger to be denied by Clare's tackle in the final play of an enthralling contest.

September 3, 2011: Castleford 18-50 Hull FC

Hull (eighth) and Castleford (seventh) were neck and neck in the quest to secure a top-eight play-off berth knowing Hull KR would edge out the losers should they win, simultaneously, over Catalans.

Sure enough, the Robins were 30-28 winners in Perpignan and so Hull's emphatic win at the Jungle secured play-off football for Richard Agar's team and made for a disappointing final home game for Castleford counterpart Terry Matterson.

0:58 The Airlie Birds booked a place in the Super League play-offs after a huge win over the Tigers The Airlie Birds booked a place in the Super League play-offs after a huge win over the Tigers

Superbly led by skipper Craig Fitzgibbon, the Black and Whites were in rampant form and, after Kirk Yeaman's opening try, led 22-6 at half-time following further tries from Jordan Turner, Tom Briscoe and, just before the hooter, ex-Castleford forward Willie Manu.

That trio would go on to score two tries apiece and another former Castleford player, Joe Westerman, landed seven from nine with the boot as Hull scored 50 for the only the second time at the Jungle. The final say came with a try from home centre Willie Isa but the promptings of half-backs Rangi Chase and Danny Orr had been in vain.

Castleford Tigers vs Hull FC Live on

June 12, 2009: Hull KR 10-40 London Broncos

When Brian McDermott's London team (as Harlequins) visited Hull KR in Round 16, a decade ago, they produced a winning performance that many regarded as one of their finest-ever in the Super League era.

It was a meeting between two teams with top-four ambitions but the high-flying Robins were looking to avoid their third successive defeat having lost in extra-time to Warrington in cup football and then at Huddersfield.

Chad Randall set the lead, on his 100th appearance for the London club, and there was tremendous support from rising half-back Luke Gale as 'Quins scored seven tries to two in the 40-10 win, their most emphatic ever at Craven Park.

1:50 David Howell scored twice for Harlequins David Howell scored twice for Harlequins

The visitors led 24-4 at half-time after Randall opened the try-scoring and that was closely followed by Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook's effort. The only response from Justin Morgan's men was a try from Stanley Gene.

Two-try performances followed from Will Sharp and David Howell before Chris Melling concluded the try-scoring with his 77th-minute effort after Randall's tackle to prevent a Michael Dobson try characterised the wholehearted commitment of the superbly-drilled London team.

April 25, 2011: Hull KR 37-24 London Broncos

Rovers bounced back from their Good Friday defeat against neighbours Hull to complete a thrilling 37-24 Easter Monday win over a London team that was extending their winless sequence to seven matches.

Coach Justin Morgan gave debuts to Louis Sheriff and Richard Beaumont and the young full-back had the satisfaction of scoring a fine try as Rovers built their 24-12 interval lead. Other tries came from Jake Webster, the outstanding Ben Galea and Michael Dobson who also kicked five from five.

Scott Murrell scored a vital try for the Robins

The visitors were best served by full-back Luke Dorn and it was his 48th-minute try that gave them hope of completing a long overdue win. That feeling intensified when on-loan Warrington forward Lee Mitchell marked his 'Quins debut with the try that levelled the scores.

But Scott Murrell crossed for a vital home try and, inevitably, it was Dobson's drop-goal that killed off another 'Quins comeback before Ben Fisher's last-minute try gave Rovers their flattering 13-point victory margin.

September 8, 2013: Hull KR 22-34 London Broncos

Broncos' last-round 34-22 win at Hull KR, six years ago, preserved their record of never finishing at the foot of the Super League table.

With Salford losing at home to Widnes, two days previously, the incentive was there for a youthful London side that only halted their 12-game win-less league sequence the week before at Bradford.

Short-term half-back signing Jamie Soward starred in the defeat of a Rovers side that had finished 8th, led 16-0 at one stage and were preparing for their forthcoming play-off visit to St Helens.

The hosts made nine changes and omitted star half-back Michael Dobson, denying him a farewell appearance in front of the adoring Craven Park faithful. Nevertheless, almost 8,000 fans saw Josh Guzdek become a try-scorer with his first touch of the ball in an impressive debut.

Mark Bryant marked his final appearance before retirement with a try

Soward's farewell appearance for the Broncos, before joining Penrith Panthers, left their fans with an indelible memory as he scored two tries, had a hand in four others, and kicked four goals for a team that featured no less than nine Academy products in their 17-man line-up.

Soward's display upstaged that of three-try centre Mason Caton-Brown while Mark Bryant signed off before heading into retirement with a 78th-minute try and conversion to seal a heartening victory for Tony Rea's 'Broncos babes'.