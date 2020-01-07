James Maloney says Sonny Bill Williams will attract rugby union fans to Super League

Sonny Bill Williams and James Maloney have switched to Super League

Catalans Dragons' marquee signing James Maloney believes the arrival of his former team-mate Sonny Bill Williams to Super League will attract rugby union fans to the game.

Maloney is among a host of high-profile NRL recruits for the 25th season of Super League, with the likes of England internationals George Burgess and Gareth Widdop set to boost Wigan and Warrington respectively.

But it is newly-promoted Toronto Wolfpack's capture of former All Black Williams that has caught most attention.

Although Williams played in a Rugby League World Cup final and won NRL Grand Finals with Canterbury Bulldogs and Sydney Roosters, Maloney says his success with the All Blacks, for whom he won 58 caps and two World Cups, will provide a major draw card for Super League.

0:53 Williams explains how his Islamic faith has helped him thrive in multiple sports and codes Williams explains how his Islamic faith has helped him thrive in multiple sports and codes

Maloney, who played alongside Williams in the Roosters team that beat Manly in the 2013 Grand Final, was speaking at a Catalans press conference in Perpignan.

"It's obviously great that so many players are coming over," Maloney said. "I think the stronger the competition, the more it attracts fans and all that sort of thing.

"Sonny coming over, especially to Europe where it's quite rugby union-dominated, will bring the attraction of rugby union fans.

"I'm sure wherever he goes, rugby union fans will come to rugby league games to watch Sonny and check it out. I think that's so good for the sport and hopefully we can grow the game like that."

Maloney has joined Catalans Dragons from Penrith

Maloney's arrival at Super League's French outpost coincides with the elevation of Toronto to the top flight, which the former Australia and New South Wales half-back believes can help rugby league make a major breakthrough.

The presence of the Canadian outfit means plenty of travel for European clubs but that will be only a minor inconvenience for Maloney, who spent three seasons with the Auckland-based New Zealand Warriors.

"It's exciting to be able to go to Canada," he said. "It will probably be a difficult challenge.

Maloney worked with Catalans coach Steve McNamara at Sydney Roosters

"I've never travelled that distance for a game, with the time difference and all that, but we've only got to do it once this year, Toronto have got to do it a number of times.

"From all reports the buzz around Canada since Sonny signing is awesome and there's whispers about a team in New York. That's so exciting for rugby league, if it can break into new markets."

The 33-year-old Maloney, who made his debut for Australia in the 2016 Four Nations against Scotland, has signed a three-year contract with the Dragons, who open their league campaign against Huddersfield at the Stade Gilbert Brutus Stadium on February 1.

Maloney is expected to partner fellow Australian Josh Drinkwater in the halves at Catalans

"It's something I always wanted to do, try my hand at Super League," said Maloney, who played under Catalans coach Steve McNamara during his spell at the Roosters. "I've been told it's a different style of game.

"Steve was a big influence. He was at the Sydney Roosters when I played there and we had a really good relationship.

"The French lifestyle was also a factor, it's a bit nicer in the south of France than the north of England weather-wise."