Danny Richardson claims he has not received Super League ring from St Helens

Danny Richardson joined Castleford from St Helens last October

Danny Richardson says he was left empty-handed when St Helens handed out the Super League rings following their Grand Final triumph in October.

Richardson, a member of the 2018 Super League Dream Team, became a fringe player last season after losing his spot to Theo Fages and was forced to watch from the sidelines when Justin Holbrook's men defeated the Red Devils at Old Trafford.

However, Richardson still made 10 league appearances as well as kicking five goals in Saints' Challenge Cup semi-final win over Halifax and expected his contribution to be recognised.

"It was a weird one," said Richardson, who joined Castleford in October on a three-year deal.

I needed something fresh to reignite my love for the game. It made it a lot easier when Cas said they were interested in signing me and it looks like it's the best for me. Danny Richardson

"We got in the changing rooms after the win and I was made up for the lads because some of those boys are my best mates.

"Justin came up to me and said they had no rings left, they had given them out to all the other lads. So I didn't end up getting one.

"Rushy [chief executive Mike Rush] has told me I will get one but whether I will or not, I don't know. I'll wait for the call.

"It would be nice to have one because I did play a part and had been there since I was a kid. We'll see what happens."

Richardson made 10 league appearances for St Helens last season

Rush said the club ordered and paid for more rings to be made because the initial allocation of 25 was not enough to go round the full squad of players eligible for the award.

"Danny was told the rings were ordered and his is waiting at the club to be collected," said Rush.

Richardson, 23, who played part of the season with Championship club Leigh, admits losing his place in the Saints team hit him hard.

"It was a frustrating year and I probably didn't know how to handle it at times," said the half-back. "It got to me a bit but it is what it is. It created this opportunity for me."

Castleford face Toronto in their Super League season opener on February 2, live on Sky Sports

Richardson is now hoping to win a ring with his new club after Castleford paid an undisclosed transfer fee to sign him as a direct replacement for Luke Gale.

"If I'm honest, I didn't ever really see me leaving St Helens," said Richardson. "I was going to play there for my whole career.

"But things changed and I knew I had to leave. I needed something fresh to reignite my love for the game.

"It made it a lot easier when Cas said they were interested in signing me and it looks like it's the best for me."

Richardson will partner Jake Trueman in the halves at Castleford

Castleford coach Daryl Powell is excited at the prospect of pairing Richardson with Jake Trueman, the 2018 Super League young player of the year, and believes they could go on to play for England.

Powell said: "Both have their best years ahead of them and they are both British.

"I think they could be a pairing in the World Cup next year, they're capable of doing that."

Richardson has already ringed the calendar for his return trip to St Helens and insists there will be no divided loyalties.

"I've had a look," he said. "Obviously it will be emotional but I'm happy where I am now and my passion is with Castleford.

"My dad has been saying Cas haven't won at Saints for 30 years so imagine me kicking the winning goal!

"That would probably be a special moment for me but I'll deal with that game when it comes."

Richardson and Trueman will play together for the first time when the Tigers host Toronto in Michael Shenton's testimonial game on Sunday week.

Castleford kick off their league campaign against Toronto a fortnight later and Powell has confirmed that forwards Alex Foster, Junior Sa'u and Mike McMeeken will all miss that game as they continue their recovery from injury.