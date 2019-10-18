Danny Richardson joins Castleford Tigers from St Helens on three-year deal

Danny Richardson will swap St Helens for Castleford in 2020

Danny Richardson has left St Helens and signed a three-year contract with Castleford Tigers for an undisclosed fee.

Richardson joined the club from Halton Hornets aged 16 and toured Australia with Saints Academy in 2013.

He was part of the unbeaten Academy Championship side in 2016 and his first team debut followed in 2017, before he went on to play 13 times for the club in his first season.

Richardson, who has been named in the England Knights squad to face Jamaica on Sunday, will replace Luke Gale, who has joined home-town club Leeds Rhinos.

"There were a few clubs enquiring about me for next year but the minute my agent came to me and told me about Cas being interested I jumped at the chance and couldn't wait to get the deal over the line," Richardson told Castleford's official website.

"The club's 2017 season was great and the club have been building for a while.

"With the coaching staff we have and the way other half backs have developed whilst they've been at the club over the years, I thought that if there was a place for me to improve and get the best out of myself it was going to be with the Tigers."