Hull KR sign Will Maher and Nick Rawsthorne

Hull KR coach Tony Smith has continued to re-shape his squad with the signing of forward Will Maher from Castleford on a two-year deal.

The 23-year-old Cumbria-born prop has been with the Tigers for the last five years but made only five starts in Super League, along with another 30 appearances from the bench, and spent time on loan with Halifax, Oxford, Batley

and Keighley.

Smith said: "Will is now entering an age of maturity for forwards.

"He is an ambitious young man who wants, and seeks, a change and an opportunity to try and establish himself as a more regular first-team player.

"I think he has done a good job for Castleford in the time that he has had, but he has a strong desire now to kick on and progress his career here."

Maher's arrival follows the acquisitions of Dean Hadley, Jez Litten, Shaun Kenny-Dowall, Jordan Abdull, Ethan Ryan, Harvey Livett, Matty Gee and Greg Minikin.

Maher said: "I had a really good few years at Castleford but it was definitely time to move on and go somewhere that I can reinvent myself.

"I am looking to progress under Tony's stewardship. I like the way that Tony goes about his business. He is more about the person, than just the 'rugby player', which I like."

Hull KR have also announced the signing of winger Nick Rawsthorne from Toronto on a two-year deal.

The 24-year-old began his career with home-town club Halifax in 2016 and also played for Hull FC, York, Doncaster and Leigh before joining the Wolfpack, for whom he scored 27 tries in 34 appearances.

Hull KR coach Tony Smith said: "There was a real desire from Toronto Wolfpack to keep Nick but he was keen to test himself and back himself here.

"He has a real desire to improve and has a good level of confidence in his own game.

"He also understands he has plenty to work on but he won't give up on trying. He comes across with so much enthusiasm and he wants to further his knowledge of the game."