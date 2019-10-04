Hull KR sign London Broncos back-row forward Matty Gee

Matty Gee was the second London Broncos player to join Hull KR on Friday

Hull KR have signed back-row forward Matty Gee from relegated London Broncos.

The 24-year-old will join his old Broncos team-mate Jordan Abdull, who also signed for Hull on Friday, at Craven Park next season after agreeing a one-year deal.

Gee began his career with Salford in 2015 and spent time on loan with Hunslet, North Wales Crusaders and Workington before joining London in 2017 and he was in the team that gained promotion to Super League 12 months ago.

Hull KR coach Tony Smith said: "I am looking forward to working with Matt.

"He's got a lot of experience for such a young man and I was really impressed with his work this year at the London Broncos."

Gee said: "I can't wait to get started. As soon as I signed I wanted to get cracking with the boys.

"I was on my way back from London and Tony Smith rang me to discuss what I was doing next year. I said I was really keen to work under him and it's a great opportunity.

"I'm looking forward to playing with Jordan Abdull again. He's a great lad, on and off the field."