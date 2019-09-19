Hull K R News

Hull KR sign Shaun Kenny-Dowall for 2020 season

Last Updated: 19/09/19 7:24pm

Shaun Kenny-Dowall has made almost 300 appearances for Sydney Roosters and Newcastle Knights.
Hull KR have confirmed the signing of NRL Grand Final winner and two-time Four Nations champion Shaun Kenny-Dowall.

The 31-year-old has signed a two-year deal at the club after almost 300 appearances for Sydney Roosters and Newcastle Knights.

Winning the Four Nations with New Zealand on two occasions, Kenny-Dowall will arrive at Hull KR next month ahead of starting pre-season training with Rovers in early November.

On the move, Kenny-Dowall said: "It's a huge honour to be coming over to Hull Kingston Rovers in the Super League. I know that the club is steeped in history and I'm really looking forward to joining the Rovers.

"I'm excited to be experiencing a new competition over in England after so long in the NRL.

"I love the way the Super League is played and for myself, it's a new challenge to move out of my comfort zone of the NRL and step into a different arena and test myself on the other side of the world.

"I've always wanted to tick that box in my career and I'm very grateful to Hull KR for giving me that opportunity."

Head coach Tony Smith added: "It is fantastic that the club has been able to bring someone over with Shaun's experience - it is important for us to maintain those high standards, in terms of people with experience, with what they can bring to the table."

