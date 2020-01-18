Warrington Wolves CEO Karl Fitzpatrick hails Anthony Gelling's X-factor

Anthony Gelling has joined Warrington for the 2020 season

Karl Fitzpatrick has hit back at Ian Lenagan's assertion that Wigan Warriors had no interest in bringing back Anthony Gelling for the 2020 Super League season.

Wigan chairman Lenagan told Wigan Today earlier this week that rumours the Warriors wanted to re-sign the Cook Islands international centre, who starred for the club from 2012 to 2017, were "a complete lie".

But Warrington CEO Fitzpatrick has refuted that statement and expressed his delight at securing the signature of Gelling from their Championship neighbours - and another of their old rivals - Widnes Vikings.

"Sometimes when people experience rejection, they can go into denial and that's fine," Fitzpatrick said. "I know how keen Wigan were to bring Anthony back.

"Having seen at close quarters what he can bring to a team, he's got a genuine X-factor, but not only that, we've seen off the field how marketable he is.

"I know they were disappointed he decided not to go back to Wigan, and we're very fortunate to get him over the line and for him to join Warrington Wolves."

Gelling spent the 2019 season playing for Widnes after returning to the British game from NRL side New Zealand Warriors, helping the Vikings reach the inaugural 1895 Cup final at Wembley.

Fitzpatrick believes the 28-year-old chose to sign for the Wolves due to the strength of their squad and is in no doubt they have the edge over Wigan in 2020, having finished below them in the Super League table last year after a slump following their Challenge Cup final triumph.

"Anthony was pursued by a number of Super League clubs and I think one of the reasons he decided to join Warrington was he looked at the calibre of players we have," Fitzpatrick said.

"I would say Wigan have got a very good squad of players as well, and they've recruited well this off-season and no doubt they'll be challenging come the end of the season.

"But I think we've just got the edge on them."

Warrington and Wigan clash in the opening game of the 2020 Super League season

Gelling's switch to the Halliwell Jones Stadium adds a bit of extra spice to the long-standing rivalry between Warrington and Wigan, who faced off in both the league and Challenge Cup in 2019.

The latest chapter of that will be played out live in front of the Sky Sports cameras on the opening day of the 2020 Super League season, Thursday January 30, and Fitzpatrick is expecting another all-action showdown.

"Whenever we play Wigan, there are fireworks," Fitzpatrick said. "We beat them three times last year and we're disappointed it wasn't a clean sweep, but hopefully we'll do the clean sweep this time

"Whenever we play, it's one you have to watch. It's going to be absolute box office on that Round 1 of Super League."