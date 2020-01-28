Super League News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Video
  • On Sky TV
  • Boots 'N' All
  • Sky Bet
More from Rugby League

Golden Point podcast: Warrington chief executive Karl Fitzpatrick, St Helens' Louis McCarthy-Scarsbrook and Israel Folau

Last Updated: 30/01/20 12:17pm

Karl Fitzpatrick, pictured during his Salford days, joins this week's Golden Point podcast
Karl Fitzpatrick, pictured during his Salford days, joins this week's Golden Point podcast

Golden Point is back for the new Super League season and with a new format, with Warrington Wolves chief executive Karl Fitzpatrick as the first special guest.

Fitzpatrick joins Sky Sports rugby league expert Brian Carney and Marc Bazeley to discuss a host of subjects ahead of the new season, including the opening match on Thursday night which sees Warrington renew their rivalry with Wigan Warriors.

There is a look at the fortunes of Salford Red Devils, who Fitzpatrick represented as a player, and talk about Toronto Wolfpack, Sonny Bill Williams and overseas expansion as well.

Also See:

Meanwhile, the first of the 'Super League Super Stars' features sees St Helens forward Louis McCarthy-Scarsbrook join Fraser Dainton for a chat.

And there are the views of Halifax prop Keegan Hirst on Catalans Dragons' decision to sign controversial Australian Israel Folau.

Trending

©2020 Sky UK