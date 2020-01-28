Golden Point podcast: Warrington chief executive Karl Fitzpatrick, St Helens' Louis McCarthy-Scarsbrook and Israel Folau

Karl Fitzpatrick, pictured during his Salford days, joins this week's Golden Point podcast

Golden Point is back for the new Super League season and with a new format, with Warrington Wolves chief executive Karl Fitzpatrick as the first special guest.

Fitzpatrick joins Sky Sports rugby league expert Brian Carney and Marc Bazeley to discuss a host of subjects ahead of the new season, including the opening match on Thursday night which sees Warrington renew their rivalry with Wigan Warriors.

There is a look at the fortunes of Salford Red Devils, who Fitzpatrick represented as a player, and talk about Toronto Wolfpack, Sonny Bill Williams and overseas expansion as well.

Meanwhile, the first of the 'Super League Super Stars' features sees St Helens forward Louis McCarthy-Scarsbrook join Fraser Dainton for a chat.

And there are the views of Halifax prop Keegan Hirst on Catalans Dragons' decision to sign controversial Australian Israel Folau.