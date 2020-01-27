VOTE: Super League 2020 table predictor

Will St Helens top the Super League table again in 2020?

The 2020 Super League season gets underway on Thursday evening, but what will the table look like come the end of the season?

Can anyone challenge last year's runaway leaders and eventual Grand Final winners St Helens, and how will Canadian newcomers Toronto Wolfpack fare in their first season?

You can vote on whether you think each of the 12 teams will finish near the top or bottom of the Super League table at the end of the regular season in our poll below...