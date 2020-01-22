Brian McDermott believes Toronto can 'change the face of rugby league in northern hemisphere'

Toronto Wolfpack head coach Brian McDermott envisages an exciting future for northern hemisphere rugby league

Toronto Wolfpack have the opportunity to change the face of rugby league in the northern hemisphere, according to head coach Brian McDermott.

Wolfpack will compete in the Super League this season after achieving their goal of promotion to the division within three years of their formation.

They could be joined in the future by another team from Canada, with Hemel given the go-ahead to re-locate and join League One in 2021, while a prospective club in New York are also looking to become involved.

Speaking at the club's pre-season media day at the Etihad Campus in Manchester, McDermott said: "I'm really excited to be part of a team that I believe could change the face of rugby league in the northern hemisphere.

"I think maybe another two teams added on the same lines of Toronto Wolfpack would change the whole game, which needs to change.

"Another 25 years of Super League doing what we've been doing is not the answer. I can't tell you what the answer is but I can tell you what the answer isn't and that's repeatedly doing what we've been doing for the last 25 years.

"The responsibility of continuing this journey of making this game bigger than it's ever been lies with us and maybe Catalans and maybe another that's outside the UK."

Former Harlequins RL and Leeds Rhinos coach McDermott admits the club's arrival in Super League has come earlier than expected and admitted his squad is light on numbers.

McDermott has just 21 players available to begin their campaign against Castleford at Headingley on February 2.

"We've got a few challenges," he added. "We genuinely are capable of doing some really special things this year but we're also very aware that we need to be really good to avoid the bottom of the table as well.

Former All Blacks rugby union international and boxer Sonny Bill Williams is Wolfpack's star performer after he agreed to switch codes back to rugby league and sign for them ready for their first campaign in Super League.

"I understand the responsibility is to use my profile, in whatever capacity I can to help grow [the game]," he said.

"Whether that is doing a bit more [media] or going out and speaking to young kids then I am all for it.

"But is it going to change the way I am or do I feel the need to change who I am? No. I just do me and do the best I can.

"This is such a blessed opportunity to do this on and off the field and if I can open a few more doors for young kids back in New Zealand, Australia and the islands to succeed and to be a part of this, how cool would that be?"