Sunday's Super League talking points: Toronto Wolfpack vs Castleford Tigers and Leeds Rhinos vs Hull FC

Castleford and Toronto kick off the action in Sunday's double-header at Headingley

We take a look at what is being said as Toronto Wolfpack prepare to make their Super League debut against Castleford Tigers and Leeds Rhinos get ready to open the season against Hull FC...

Radford expects back rows to star

If any head coach knows a thing or two about what makes a good back row, then Hull FC's Lee Radford is probably as best-placed as anyone to judge.

A hard-nosed second rower during his two spells playing for the Black and Whites, plus a stint with Bradford Bulls, Radford has strengthened his pack significantly with two stand-outs in that position over the winter.

New Hull FC signing Josh Jones earned a Great Britain call-up in 2019

Great Britain international Josh Jones was recruited on the back of his impressive displays for Salford Red Devils, while the imposing Manu Ma'u has come joined from NRL side Parramatta Eels.

Radford was particularly pleased to secure the signing of Jones and is eager to take advantage of the physical attributes which make him such a tough player for opponents to handle.

"For me, he (Jones) was the best back row in the competition last year and whenever we played him, he caused us some real issues," Radford told Sky Sports.

"I've been an admirer of him for a while now and to get him through the door was really pleasing because there was some genuine competition for his signature.

Manu Ma'u is one of Hull FC's most eye-catching new recruits for 2020

"He's an unorthodox shape and really thick-set for a back row, and putting him to ground is difficult. We're finding that out in training and some boys are struggling with him there."

Ma'u, meanwhile, is nicknamed 'The Tongan Terminator' and comes with a fearsome reputation, but has made a good impression on Radford.

"He's been great - he's a very well-spoken human being who you probably wouldn't want to cross!" Radford said. "I love the way he plays and I love the way he trains as well."

The pair are among the seven new signings in Radford's 21-man squad for Hull's Super League season-opener away to Leeds Rhinos on Sunday, although Danny Houghton is ruled out after thumb surgery.

First test for Toronto and SBW

Sonny Bill Williams watched from the sidelines when Toronto played Castleford in pre-season

Before Hull tackle Leeds on Sunday afternoon, Headingley plays host to a match which is hotly-anticipated by many curious onlookers for two reasons.

Firstly, because Toronto Wolfpack make their long-awaited Super League bow against Castleford Tigers, and secondly because cross-code star Sonny Bill Williams is set to make his debut for the Canadian outfit.

It will be the first run-out in Wolfpack colours for the back row, who switched back to the 13-man code from rugby union over the winter but was only a spectator for the 16-10 win over Castleford Tigers in Michael Shenton's testimonial last month.

Toronto head coach Brian McDermott has cautioned that it will take Williams time to get back up to speed with the rigours of rugby league, and the former NRL Grand Final winner has echoed those views.

1:50 Williams admits he is bound to be ‘pretty rusty’ as he makes his return to rugby league after a five-year absence Williams admits he is bound to be ‘pretty rusty’ as he makes his return to rugby league after a five-year absence

"Hopefully it won't take the whole season," Williams said. "But going on the past, I understand what it takes to get there.

"Being realistic, I know I will be pretty rusty coming back after five years, so what I'm trying to base my game on is hard work and fitting in to how the Toronto boys play.

"They've been pretty successful in the past couple of years and just being at training with the lads, I understand why.

"They're a humble, hard-working group of men and I think coach's philosophy on playing rugby suits the boys and you can tell how everyone cares about the team."

Shenton itching to get going

Michael Shenton cannot wait to get back into competitive action for Castleford

Castleford, on the other hand, go into the season aiming to ensure they end it among the play-off contenders again after sneaking into the top five on points difference in 2019.

A defeat to eventual runners-up Salford in the semi-finals denied the Tigers a return to Old Trafford for the Grand Final last year and Daryl Powell's men are optimistic of being in the title shake-up once more.

A Grand Final appearance would be the perfect way for Castleford captain Shenton to cap his testimonial year and the Pontefract native is proud of the way the club has developed under head coach Powell's stewardship.

"It's been great to play for the team and be part of it, but then to see the team grow and the club grow the way it has done on the field is as well," Shenton told Sky Sports.

Daryl Powell has named his first 21-man squad of the 2020 Super League season



We've sold out our ticketing allocation for this one, let's bring the noise to Headingley!



📰 Read more ⬇https://t.co/uRN6QJqmDY#COYF pic.twitter.com/9IFdGaz9BA — Castleford Tigers (@CTRLFC) January 31, 2020

"It's quite a proud moment to see where it is as well because it's a team where you're bringing in players who want to win trophies, whereas in past seasons that might not have been the case.

"That's definitely what we're challenging for. It's the way we train and the way want to play. We want to be challenging and playing in the big games, so I'm just excited it's all coming around again now.

"It feels like it's been ages since I played a proper competitive game, so it should be a fantastic atmosphere which will make it a bit more special."

Gale raring to go back at Rhinos

The infrastructure at Headingley might have changed beyond recognition since he last pulled on a Rhinos shirt as part of their academy, but the club itself still has the same feeling for Luke Gale.

Richard Agar has named his 21 man squad for this Sunday's Super League season opener at Emerald Headingley Stadium v Hull FC, kick off 4.45pm

➡ Check out the latest team news herehttps://t.co/PrKyIhONsr

➡ Book your ticket for Sunday's double header here https://t.co/5Ly9s1IdTg pic.twitter.com/rN1DWvgHIf — Leeds Rhinos (@leedsrhinos) January 31, 2020

The half-back is set to make his competitive debut for Leeds at the age of 31 when they face Hull FC on Sunday, having already featured in the pre-season warm-up games.

Gale is set to form a potentially exciting half-back partnership with Robert Lui as the team, now under the guidance of Richard Agar on a permanent basis, aim to get back to being among the contenders for silverware in Super League.

Fellow newcomers Matt Prior, Alex Mellor and Rhys Evans could make their bows against Yorkshire rivals Hull as well, and Gale is excited to be back at Leeds for this new chapter of the club's history.

"The infrastructure has changed, but it still has a sense of being a massive club," Gale said. "Everything is really professional, and they've welcomed me back with open arms, so it has been a really easy transition.

"I'm in a new position, I'm in new colours and I just can't wait to get started. We've had a really good pre-season and we've got a blank canvas here at Leeds.

"We've got a new group and I'm excited to see where the journey ends."

