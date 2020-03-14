Chris Kamara studio guest for Castleford vs St Helens

Kammy will be Sunday's studio guest for the Super League clash between Castleford and St Helens!

Sky Sports Football's Chris Kamara will be the studio guest for Sunday's Super League clash between Castleford vs St Helens, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena!

The match is the one remaining fixture in the competition this weekend following the postponement of Leeds Rhinos' trip to France to play Catalans Dragons - which was due to be streamed on the Sky Sports' YouTube page.

As such, the clash at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle will now be broadcast be live on Sky Sports from 3pm, kicking off at 3.30pm, with a repeat at 9.30pm.

And alongside Brian Carney and Phil Clarke in the studio will be Kammy. The Goals on Sunday presenter is a big rugby league fan, and you can hear from him on Sunday - unbelievable Jeff!

#SuperLeague can confirm that the round 7 match between @CTRLFC and @Saints1890 has been selected for TV by @SkySportsRL



The game will take place as scheduled on Sunday 15 March, 3:30pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports Main Event & Arena pic.twitter.com/K9WYO5wFyl — Betfred Super League (@SuperLeague) March 13, 2020

Castleford go into the match eager to bounce back from their narrow 9-8 loss away to Warrington Wolves in a thrilling contest in the previous round.

Meanwhile, defending champions St Helens are aiming to get back to winning ways as well after suffering a surprise 12-10 defeat at home to Huddersfield Giants last time out.