Super League: Sky Sports to broadcast Castleford Tigers vs St Helens on Sunday

Last Updated: 13/03/20 5:12pm

Castleford and St Helens will clash in front of the Sky Sports cameras on Sunday
Castleford Tigers' Super League clash with St Helens on Sunday is set to be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

The match is the one remaining fixture in the competition this weekend following the postponement of Leeds Rhinos' trip to France to play Catalans Dragons.

The clash at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle will be live on Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports Main Event from 3pm, kicking off at 3.30pm, with a repeat at 9.30pm.

Castleford go into the match eager to bounce back from their narrow 9-8 loss away to Warrington Wolves in a thrilling contest in the previous round.

Meanwhile, defending champions St Helens are aiming to get back to winning ways as well after suffering a surprise 12-10 defeat at home to Huddersfield Giants last time out.

