Ratu Naulago to leave Hull FC for Bristol Bears in rugby union

Ratu Naulago is switching codes

hi will leave Hull FC at the end of 2020 after agreeing a deal with Premiership rugby union side Bristol Bears.

The 28-year-old Fijian winger signed his first professional rugby contract with the Black and Whites last season after impressing on trial, having been spotted by the club while playing for the British Army's rugby sevens team.

Naulago's contract with Hull expires at the end of this season and he has opted to switch codes and move closer to his family in south-west England.

He said: "I would like to thank Hull FC for the opportunity they gave me in professional rugby - I will always be thankful for that. I have loved my time here, everyone at the club has made me feel very welcome.

"I hadn't considered playing anywhere else in rugby league. I have too much respect for the club and for what they have done for me, so leaving for another Super League team was never an option.

"This opportunity in rugby union will allow me to move back home to my wife and close friends which is really important to me. It has been a very difficult decision but it is a new challenge I am really looking forward to."

Fiji international Semi Radradra will join Bristol this summer

As well as sevens, Naulago has played 15s rugby for the British Army. He joins a Bristol side which sat third in the Premiership when the season was suspended and has already signed Fiji World Cup star Semi Radradra for the 2020/21 campaign.

"He is incredibly fit, with great pace and an eye for the tryline," said Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam.

"He's been consistently outstanding in his relatively short time in Super League and that's testament to the great work from the team at Hull FC. A lot of people are sitting up and taking notice of his spectacular performances.

"When Conor and I spoke to him we were really impressed by his determination and reasons to succeed but also his willingness and humility to want to help those around him succeed as well.

"We believe he will fit in very well to our Bears Team systems and structures on and off the field as well as the demands of the Premiership.

"He will add quality depth to our backline and we thank the British Army for their co-operation and the incredible work that they do."