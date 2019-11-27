Semi Radradra: Bristol Bears sign Fiji Rugby World Cup star

Semi Radradra has scored five tries in 10 Tests for Fiji

Fiji's Rugby World Cup star Semi Radradra will join Premiership leaders Bristol Bears next season on a three-year contract.

The 27-year-old, who switched codes from league to union in 2017, produced a string of impressive displays at the World Cup including two tries in Fiji's win over Georgia.

Radradra had been linked with a move back to the NRL, where he scored 82 tries in 94 games for Parramatta Eels and was named Dally M winger of the year for two seasons in a row, but will instead make the move to Ashton Gate from Bordeaux-Begles.

"There is no doubt that Semi is one of the best players in the world," said Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam. "He's truly a world-class performer and we are so excited about what he can do for the team.

"Every top club across both codes on the planet wanted him, so for Bristol to be able to bring in a player of his quality underlines the fantastic work that the club is doing.

"As a person and a player, he is perfect for our culture which places an emphasis on community and high performance.

"I got to know Semi well at the Barbarians and we were blown away by his professionalism and dedication.

"He is world class because of the relentless work and preparation he puts into his game, day in day out.

"It's no surprise that he has taken the World Cup and French Top 14 by storm - Semi is the ultimate professional."

Radradra spent a season with Toulon before joining Bordeaux in 2018. He scored a try in Bordeaux's Challenge Cup draw away to Edinburgh last weekend.

"Bristol are one of the most exciting teams in Europe right now and the way that they are doing things is making everybody take notice," said Radradra.

"I visited the world-class facilities at Ashton Gate and saw the progress of the new training ground - it's a fantastic club to be joining with a bright future ahead.

"I can't wait to get started and contributing to the Bristol Bears vision."