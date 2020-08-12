Coronavirus: Six Hull FC players test positive, Salford squad to self-isolate

Six Hull FC players and two members of staff have tested positive for coronavirus, with the entire Salford Red Devils squad set to isolate for 14 days.

Super League club Hull were informed of their positive tests by Public Health England on Tuesday evening, as were Salford Red Devils, who beat Hull last Sunday.

Both teams have cancelled their scheduled training sessions for Wednesday.

Five Hull FC players who were involved in the 54-18 defeat to Salford tested positive, in addition to a sixth who was not in their matchday 17 - while a sixth member of Sunday's playing squad is having a retest after an inconclusive result.

6:07 Hull FC were outclassed by Salford Red Devils 54-18 at Headingley Stadium Hull FC were outclassed by Salford Red Devils 54-18 at Headingley Stadium

Those players are now required to quarantine for 10 days, ruling them out of Sunday's game against Castleford Tigers.

Salford have returned negative tests, however the Red Devils squad will self-isolate. Originally, only 11 players who came into contact with Hull players were due to self-isolate for 14 days.

A Rugby Football League statement read: "The RFL is now analysing Sunday's match to determine how many players from each team will also be required to self-isolate under the test and trace procedures that have been agreed with Public Health England.

"Announcements on the impact on forthcoming Betfred Super League and Coral Challenge Cup fixtures over the next two weekends will be made as soon as possible."