Four Super League matches to be fans' pilot events

Wigan Warriors' DW Stadium will host one of the four pilot matches

Fans will return to Super League matches in England on September 30, after the Government granted permission for four games to be staged as pilot events.

Attendances of 1,000 will be permitted at the midweek games, which include the traditional derby fixture between Wigan Warriors and St Helens at the DW Stadium - their first meeting of the 2020 season, and will also be broadcast live by Sky Sports.

The other three fixtures granted pilot event status are:

Castleford Tigers v Hull FC

Huddersfield Giants v Hull KR

Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons

Sports pilots are not able to take place in areas with high coronavirus incidence rates and therefore the Salford Red Devils v Warrington Wolves fixture, also scheduled for that Wednesday, has not joined the approved list for spectators in the pilot scheme.

Nigel Huddleston MP, Sports Minister, said: "We recognise that many RFL clubs are operating on very tight financial margins and the professional game is facing unprecedented pressure but we are doing all we can to help.

"On top of the recent £16m emergency support we have provided to safeguard the immediate future of the sport, I am pleased that we are working closely with the RFL to run a number of capped, covid secure, and socially distanced pilots during the remainder of September. This will help us continue to build the evidence base to assess how fans can return in greater numbers, as soon as it is safe to do so."

Ralph Rimmer, RFL CEO, said: "The return of crowds is vital to sports including Rugby League. Pilot events are steps in the right direction, demonstrating that socially distanced crowds can be managed, and we are delighted that Rugby League will add to this learning across the sports sector.

"We continue to work closely with Government, with other sports, and with local authority partners. Betfred Super League clubs have worked exceptionally hard and are all ready to host socially distanced crowds."