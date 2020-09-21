Ethan Ryan ruled out for rest of season as Hull KR suffer triple injury blow

Ethan Ryan suffered a serious wrist injury in Hull KR's Challenge Cup defeat to Leeds Rhinos

Hull KR winger Ethan Ryan looks set to miss the rest of the season with a wrist injury.

The former Bradford player, who has featured in six of Rovers' last seven matches either side of the enforced break, sustained a broken scaphoid in his side's 48-18 Challenge Cup quarter-final defeat to Leeds on Friday.

"He'll most likely need an operation so, whereas originally we thought he would be out for six weeks, it will probably be more so that will be Ethan's season done," head coach Tony Smith said.

"It's a real blow for a young guy who made his way into the first grade team and was holding his own."

Ryan's injury will pave the way for former Hull FC winger Nick Rawsthorne to make his first Super League appearance for the club against Leeds at Warrington on Thursday.

Will Dagger (right) was also injured against Leeds

The Robins also lost full-back Will Dagger with a knee strain in the cup tie and the club are also awaiting scans on the hand second rower Matty Storton damaged in the same game.

Dagger, who was deputising for regular full-back Adam Quinlan who is also out for the season with broken wrist, is expected to be sidelined for three to four weeks and his place against the Rhinos could go to 18-year-old Will Tate, who can play full-back, wing or centre.

3:17 Watch highlights as Leeds Rhinos booked a place in the Challenge Cup semi-finals, after a 48-18 win over Hull KR Watch highlights as Leeds Rhinos booked a place in the Challenge Cup semi-finals, after a 48-18 win over Hull KR

Smith confirmed in his weekly press conference on Monday that Tate will make his debut, alongside a host of fresh faces.

"There will be one or two boys getting their first run-outs in six months," added Smith.

"Regardless of what happened last week, there are some young men here who deserve a chance. We want to give them an opportunity and see what they can do.

"Will is a good young man who is very well developed physically and mentally he's terrific. I'm pretty sure he'll get a game this week."