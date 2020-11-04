LISTEN: Jon Wilkin on the Golden Point Podcast to discuss the latest Super League news

On this week's Golden Point Podcast, Jon Wilkin joins the panel to discuss all of the latest news from Super League.

The former Toronto Wolfpack player gives Marc Bazeley and Sky Sports rugby league expert Terry O'Connor his views on the vote which saw the club denied readmission to Super League for 2021.

There is a look at what this means for rugby league's expansion ambitions, plus how the decision affects those Wolfpack players who had been left waiting to discover the outcome of the Canadian club's bid to re-join the competition.

Wilkin and O'Connor also look at which clubs are in the running to replace Toronto following Super League's decision to return to a 12-team competition for next year.

There are plenty of other topics up for discussion too, including how the sport can build heading into next year's Rugby League World Cup on these shores.