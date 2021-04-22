Adrian Lam hails Wigan's resilience after Castleford win

Wigan players celebrate their win

Wigan head coach Adrian Lam hailed the resilience of his side as they remained unbeaten in Super League after a 22-12 win over Castleford.

The Warriors outscored the Tigers four tries to two with Bevan French scoring two on his first game since the Grand Final against St Helens last season.

The Australian showed no signs of rust as he carried the ball strongly, and also helped out a lot in defence.

Wigan's Zak Hardaker scores a try

Lam said: "It was tough, they're undefeated, they have players who can hurt you. I thought we were tough, we were courageous, we were resilient when we needed to be, we completed in the 90s."

Lam was full of praise for French and joked that he wanted a hat-trick from him, but will have to settle for a double.

Bevan French made a welcome return for Wigan

He added: "We joked in the week about him scoring a hat-trick, it wasn't quite there! He looked sharp, and that's Bevan French - like everyone he'll get better over the next couple of weeks and we're all excited about where he will get to, but it's great to have him back."

Castleford head coach Daryl Powell was pleased with his side's effort, and felt with a little more composure they could have won the game.

Castleford players look dejected following the defeat

Powell said: "It was a tough game. The real turning point was when Zak Hardaker made a break and we just got tired. We weren't at our best. It was a real tough game and we were in it for large parts of the game.

"We want to improve dramatically in defence. We only had 18 fit players to choose from and they did really well and they all worked hard. We are disappointed to lose, but we weren't far away. We just couldn't find enough points."