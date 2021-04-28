Wigan vs Hull FC: Thursday talking points and team news

Wigan's Zak Hardaker

Wigan and Hull FC will put their unbeaten records on the line when they meet in round five of the Betfred Super League at the DW Stadium on Thursday.

The Warriors have won all four matches so far while the Black and Whites have dropped just a point and both are through to the last eight of the Challenge Cup, in which they will meet for a place in the semi-finals at Headingley on Saturday week.

"It's the second week in a row where we are playing an undefeated team and that's credit to the clubs we are playing," said Wigan coach Adrian Lam, whose side became the first to defeat Castleford a week ago.

"This far into the season already and Hull are already undefeated with a draw, it's probably going to be both teams' biggest game of the season, then we have to back that up again the week after.

"They look connected as a group and they are defending a lot better than they have done in the past. I think at the start of the season when the defence is in order, you give yourselves a chance to win.

"We are defending quite well too, Hull are very much the same. They have some great individuals in their team and can hurt you at any time. It's going to a tough battle and I'm looking forward to the challenge."

Hull coach Brett Hodgson admits his team are still evolving and believes a trip to last year's league leaders will provide a useful yardstick to measure their potential.

"We've spoken about how we can continue to improve and evolve as a team," he said. "Obviously it's a big test going up against Wigan, it is going to be a good indicator of where we are as a group."

Sleeping giants?

Wigan's Liam Farrell is expecting a massive battle and believes that Hull are looking to fulfil their potential. "Hull have probably been called sleeping giants for quite a while and not lived up to the standards they've been earmarked to set.

"They've had quite a good start, they're unbeaten and have the one draw against Warrington, but I think we're in for a really tough game. Defensively, they look sound, but we've had a really good start. At the same time, there is only improvement in us as well. I think we're ready for the challenge and we've had games slowly building up to this. Last weekend (against Castleford) was probably our toughest test and we came through pretty well. This is another level up and hopefully we can come out with another win.

"They've got very big outside backs; Josh Griffin goes well, Carlos Tuimavave causes a lot of trouble and they've got some middles who can get them rolling with Scott Taylor, and Danny Houghton can get them rolling off the back of that. Probably the key man for me is Jake Connor out the back. He's found himself a home at full-back playing there, so we've got to deal with him. If we all do our job then we should have a really good chance of winning the game."

Battle of the full-backs

The match will see two of the competition's form full-backs, Zak Hardaker (Wigan) and Jake Connor (Hull), go head to head but Hodgson is playing down the head-to-head.

"Jake can play well off the back of our forwards," he said. "I'm sure he will get some opportunities to show what he's got.

"Zak is very influential. He's making the most metres in the competition at the moment, he's strong in his carries and he's good defensively.

"They've also got Bevan French who is also a superb full-back in his own right. We're going to have to be on defensively to make sure we counter what Wigan throw at us."

Hull have suffered a major injury blow with the loss of prop Josh Bowden with a hyper-extended elbow sustained in his side's win over Wakefield last Friday. "He's got a fracture and some ligament damage in his forearm," Hodgson said.

"He's seeing a specialist on Friday but unfortunately it looks like he'll be sidelined for up to six weeks."

Team news

Wigan are still without skipper Thomas Leuluai, who missed the win over Castleford with a sternum injury, so Harry Smith is set to continue at scrum-half in an unchanged team, with Bevan French again on the wing.

Hull coach Brett Hodgson will replace suspended winger Bureta Faraimo with Mahe Fonua while Jack Brown has served a one-match ban and is bidding to fill the void created by the loss of prop Josh Bowden with an elbow injury. Teenage winger Harvey Barron is named the 21-man squad for the first time.

Wigan 21-man squad: Bevan French, Zak Hardaker, Brad Singleton, Sam Powell, Joe Bullock, Willie Isa, Liam Farrell, John Bateman, Oliver Partington, Morgan Smithies, Tony Clubb, Liam Byrne, Harry Smith, Ethan Havard, Jake Bibby, Mitch Clark, Joe Shorrocks, Sam Halsall, James McDonnell, Umyla Hanley, Jackson Hastings.

Hull FC 21-man squad: Jake Connor, Carlos Tuimavave, Josh Griffin, Mahe Fonua, Marc Sneyd, Scott Taylor, Danny Houghton, Chris Satae, Andre Savelio, Ligi Sao, Jordan Johnstone, Joe Cator, Jordan Lane, Brad Fash, Ben McNamara, Jack Brown, Adam Swift, Cameron Scott, Jude Ferreira, Mitieli Vulikijapani, Harvey Barron.