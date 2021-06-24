Adrian Lam says Wigan are lacking confidence following third straight loss

Wigan coach Adrian Lam

Wigan coach Adrian Lam admitted his team are severely lacking in confidence after they were beaten 14-6 by Wakefield.

The Warriors slumped to their third loss in a row at the hands of a resurgent Trinity side.

Lam said his team made "childish errors" and did "dumb things" at crucial moments in the contest at the Mobile Rocket Stadium.

"I can't fault the effort, we tried really hard the whole time," he said.

Thomas Leuluai looks dejected after another Wigan loss

"I thought we started well and there was some actions in our game that haven't been there for the first part of the season to be honest.

"We had the majority of the ball, we were on top of the game and just couldn't score a try.

"We've just lost a lot of confidence in what we're doing at the moment - that's the main thing that's hurting us.

"At big moments we were just disappointing. Childish errors. We did some dumb things at crucial times and didn't manage the game."

Lam has urged his struggling squad to stick together despite the losing run: "It's tough every week, we just have to stick together through this period."

0:51 Highlights from the Super League clash between Wakefield vs Wigan. Highlights from the Super League clash between Wakefield vs Wigan.

Meanwhile, Wakefield coach Chris Chester praised his team's strong defence after first-half tries from Ryan Hampshire and Matty Ashurst set them up for victory.

"The resilience there on the try-line and effort from the boys to keep Wigan out was really, really special, it was really impressive," Chester said.

"We had to do it again a tough way, we lost a couple of players tonight to injury.

"On top of that it's been a really difficult week in regards to the team selection. Wigan were in the same boat.

"My guys defended really well tonight and we deserved the two points."