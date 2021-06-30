Steve Price pleased with Warrington's efforts after they beat Wigan 40-14
Steve Price delighted with Jake Mamo after his hat-trick but praised his defence too, while Adrian Lam was focussing on the positives despite Wigan losing their last four games
Last Updated: 30/06/21 11:14pm
Warrington coach Steve Price was delighted with the way his side swept aside Wigan to extend their winning run to four games.
Jake Mamo scored a hat-trick and Stefan Ratchford kicked six goals in a dominant 40-14 win for the Wolves.
"It was a really solid performance. I'm ecstatic for the boys to put on 40 points," said Price.
"We hit a bit of a flat spot in the second half but we found a way to get some energy back. There was a lot of intent in our actions. We showed a lot of calmness when pressure was put on us. It was a really good performance with all 17 players contributing.
"Our challenge is to keep improving and keep our feet on the ground. The games are coming thick and fast."
Price singled out Mamo for special praise following his hat-trick.
"Jake Mamo brings that energy on a daily basis to training and I really enjoy working with him. He is a really good guy and all the boys love him. I think he has got a huge amount of speed but I was pleased with his defence too."
It was the first time since July 2017 that Warrington have won at the home of one of their closest rivals and it was a hugely impressive performance. They raced into an 18-0 lead before scoring three tries in the final quarter to quash a potential Warriors comeback.
Wigan have now lost their last four games, and coach Adrian Lam said: "I thought there was plenty of effort there and we are really, really close to where we want to be. Three moments against the run of play really hurt us.
"I thought we fought hard to get back within 10 points and we had momentum but we flattened out from that point on but I'm trying to stay on the positives.
"When you are playing teams who have confidence oozing you need to be clinical. But with some of the things we did, it just felt like everything was going against us. We have got to get better in those situations.
"I'm worried about the situation we are in but we doing our absolute best with players playing out of position."