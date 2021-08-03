Super League: Wigan and Leigh see four players suspended after fiery encounter

Jack Ashworth and Brad Singleton were both sent from the field following this fight between Wigan and Leigh. Jack Ashworth and Brad Singleton were both sent from the field following this fight between Wigan and Leigh.

Nine players have been suspended following the latest round of matches in the Super League, including four from the ill-tempered clash between Wigan and Leigh.

Prop forwards Brad Singleton (Wigan) and Jack Ashworth (Leigh), who were sent off for fighting in the early stages of the Warriors' 50-6 victory at the DW Stadium, were banned for three and two matches respectively.

They were charged by the Rugby Football League's match review panel with Grade C offences, while two other front rowers, Oliver Partington (Wigan) and Rob Butler (Leigh), were given two-match suspensions for Grade C offences of running in and throwing punches.

Leeds scrum-half Luke Gale will miss a reunion with his old club Castleford on Friday after being given a two-match ban for making "deliberate or reckless physical contact with a match official" during his side's 27-26 defeat by Warrington.

The panel also handed one-match bans to Warrington captain Jack Hughes and his team-mate Daryl Clark for foul play in that match. Hughes was punished for a dangerous tackle while Clark was found guilty of tripping.

Hull hooker Jordan Johnstone and Castleford forward Sam Hall were both given one-match bans for dangerous play while Matt Prior (Leeds) and Willie Isa (Wigan) were issued with cautions.