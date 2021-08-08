Super League: Leigh Centurions vs Hull Kingston Rovers and Huddersfield Giants vs Wakefield Trinity previews

Leigh tackle Hull KR in Sunday's live Super League match

We look at what is being said and team news ahead of Sunday's Betfred Super League clash between Leigh Centurions and Hull Kingston Rovers, live on Sky Sports, and the day's other game between Huddersfield Giants and Wakefield Trinity…

Haggerty hopes big week pays off for Leigh

The Centurions head into Sunday's match at Leigh Sports Village having suffered a chastening 50-6 defeat in a fiery derby match away to Wigan Warriors in Round 17.

It was their 14th defeat in Super League in 2021 and left them rooted to the foot of the table, but interim coach Kurt Haggerty was particularly surprised by what transpired.

He is, however, optimistic the work Leigh have done in training this week will put them in a much better place to face the challenge posed by a Hull KR team with their sights on the play-offs.

"The biggest shock was the Wigan game because nobody saw that coming," Haggerty said. "Internally, there was a lot going into the week to just try to get us to perform for the occasion it was and fans being back in too.

"For us, I think it was all a shock, so we've had a big week this week trying to fix things up and put things in place for us to get better moving forward."

Meanwhile, Haggerty has called for clarity on whether or not relegation from Super League will be suspended for another year due to the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Certainly externally, everyone is talking about it and I think we just need clarity for everybody, so hopefully there is a decision sooner rather than later," Haggerty said.

No complacency from Rovers

Hull KR have made the most of the reprieve from relegation last year and although they come into this match on the back of successive defeats to Catalans Dragons, they are still well placed to make a push for a play-off spot.

The Robins have already doubled last year's tally of three wins and climbed back into sixth spot courtesy of Leeds Rhinos' home defeat by Castleford Tigers on Friday night.

And head coach Tony Smith insists his team will be attaching the same importance to the trip to the competition's bottom side as they did to the ones against the league leaders.

Tony Smith insists Hull KR will not take Leigh lightly

"This week's game is no more important than the one we lost to Catalans," Smith said. "They're all the same.

"We believe that we can go and get a win from each game, with any opponent that we come up against.

"We're going to go into battle as hard as we can."

Team news

Leigh are set to give a debut to former Hull centre Jack Logan while loose forward James Bell returns from suspension. Haggerty also includes Matty Foster and Josh Eaves in his 21-man squad following their arrival on loan from St Helens, but props Rob Butler and Jack Ashworth are suspended.

Mikey Lewis is among those returning to Hull KR's 21-man squad

Hull KR coach Smith has included Mikey Lewis, Joe Keyes and Will Tate in his initial squad after recalling them from loan spells in the Championship. They will plug the gaps created by the loss of full-back Adam Quinlan and half-back Jordan Abdull to injury in the defeat by Catalans.

Named squads

Leigh Centurions: Matty Russell, Iain Thornley, Junior Sa'u, Joe Mellor, Ben Flower, Liam Hood, Mark Ioane, Ben Hellewell, Jordan Thompson, James Bell, Alex Gerrard, Jamie Ellis, Matty Gee, Nathan Mason, Adam Sidlow, Craig Mullen, Keanan Brand, Brendan Elliot, Josh Eaves, Matty Foster, Jack Logan.

Hull Kingston Rovers: Ben Crooks, Greg Minikin, Shaun Kenny-Dowall, Ryan Hall, Albert Vete, Matt Parcell, Korbin Sims, Brad Takairangi, Kane Linnett, Dean Hadley, Jez Litten, George Lawler, George King, Matty Storton, Mikey Lewis, Joe Keyes, Rowan Milnes, Will Maher, Luis Johnson, Muizz Mustapha, Will Tate.

Huddersfield Giants vs Wakefield Trinity (3pm)

Tom Johnstone is set to make a welcome return for Wakefield when they travel to Huddersfield in the other Super League game being played on Sunday afternoon.

The England international winger has been plagued by knee injuries over the last three years and was sidelined earlier this season with concussion issues but has been passed medically fit to make his return.

Tom Johnstone is set to return for Wakefield on Sunday

Johnstone was due to undergo a final fitness test at the team run on Saturday before being given the green light to play and Trinity head coach Chester is delighted to have him back in contention

"It's a huge boost for the club and a big plus for Tom Johnstone as well, especially with everything the kid has gone through over the last three or four years," Chester, whose side went down 40-20 to Catalans Dragons in their last match, said.

"It's time now to be really positive and look forward to what Tom can bring to Wakefield Trinity."

Huddersfield coach Ian Watson is able to recall back-row forwards Josh Jones and Joe Greenwood after they completed their suspensions, with the Giants seeking a third straight win.

Named squads

Huddersfield Giants: Ashton Golding, Jermaine McGillvary, Jake Wardle, Luke Yates, Josh Jones, Matty English, Joe Greenwood, Chris McQueen, Oliver Wilson, Leroy Cudjoe, Oliver Russell, Louis Senior, Owen Trout, Sam Wood, Sam Hewitt, Olly Ashall-Bott, Will Pryce, Nathaniel Peteru, Nathan Peats, George Roby.

Wakefield Trinity: Max Jowitt, Tom Johnstone, Reece Lyne, Liam Kay, Jacob Miller, Mason Lino, David Fifita, Kyle Wood, Tinirau Arona, Matty Ashurst, Kelepi Tanginoa, Joe Westerman, Eddie Battye, James Batchelor, Chris Green, Innes Senior, Joe Arundel, Brad Walker, Yusuf Aydin, Ryan Hampshire.