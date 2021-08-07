Super League: St Helens slay table-topping Catalans Dragons with 34-12 win

Lachlan Coote's 18-point haul helped St Helens end Catalans' winning run

Lachlan Coote's haul of 18 points helped St Helens emerge with a 34-12 victory in Saturday's top-of-the-table Super League showdown at home to Catalans Dragons.

The reigning champions punished some early slips from an inexperienced Catalans side, with Tommy Makinson, man of the match Lewis Dodd and Regan Grace all going over for tries. Full-back Coote kicked three conversions and a penalty to put them 20-6 up at half-time too.

The visitors, who rested several players and were without talismanic full-back Sam Tomkins due to injury, were not helped by losing Joel Tomkins to injury and having Joe Chan sin-binned towards the end of the first half, although Matthieu Laguerre's try gave them a glimmer of hope.

However, Joe Batchelor's converted score and another from Scotland international Coote, who added a second penalty, saw Saints end Catalans' club-record winning run of 12 games and close the gap on the Super League leaders despite also having Sione Mata'utia sent to the sin-bin.

