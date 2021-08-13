Super League: Catalans vs Hull FC, Huddersfield vs Salford and Leigh vs Leeds team news

Huddersfield boss Ian Watson has a reunion with former club Salford on Friday

We look at team news and what is being said ahead of Friday's three non-televised Super League matches...

Catalans Dragons vs Hull FC (6.15pm)

Prop Scott Taylor is poised to make his return for Hull FC from a four-month lay-off with a foot injury but coach Brett Hodson has lost a host of players to Covid-19 protocols, including Marc Sneyd and Chris Satae, while Jordan Johnstone serves a one-match ban.

Ben McNamara is set to go up against his father Steve, the Catalans coach, after being named in place of Sneyd and will line up in the halves alongside Josh Reynolds.

Hodgson expects two out of academy players Marcus Walker, Jacob Hookem, Joel Speed and Will Wallis will make their debuts after all four were named in the 21-man squad for the trip to Perpignan as ell.

"We've said all along we're trying our best to keep these games on for the integrity of the competition," said Hodgson.

"There's no pressure on us to perform this week. We're looking forward to going there and spoiling the party."

Catalans, who are aiming to bounce back from a 12-game winning run being ended away to St Helens last Saturday, are boosted by the return of Sam Tomkins, Michael McIlorum, Tom Davies, Josh Drinkwater, Julian Bousquet and Sam Kasiano.

Alrix Da Costa, Paul Seguier, Joel Tomkins and Benjamin Jullien drop out with injuries picked up in the defeat by Saints, however.

Named squads

Catalans Dragons: Arthur Mourgue, Tom Davies, Samisoni Langi, Dean Whare, Fouad Yaha, James Maloney, Josh Drinkwater, Gil Dudson, Micky McIlorum, Julian Bousquet, Mike McMeeken, Mickael Goudemand, Matthieu Laguerre, Corentin Le Cam, Mathieu Cozza, Joe Chan, Sam Kasiano, Sam Tomkins, Jordan Dezaria, Cesar Rouge, Romain Franco.

Hull FC: Bureta Faraimo, Carlos Tuimavave, Josh Reynolds, Scott Taylor, Danny Houghton, Manu Ma'u, Ligi Sao, Joe Cator, Jordan Lane, Brad Fash, Ben McNamara, Jack Brown, Adam Swift, Josh Bowden, Cameron Scott, Marcus Walker, Jacob Hookem, Joel Speed, Will Wallis

Salford Red Devils vs Huddersfield Giants (7.30pm)

Huddersfield will seek to make it four wins in a row when former Salford head coach Ian Watson returns to the AJ Bell Stadium for the first time since his departure at the end of last season.

🚨 𝕋𝔼𝔸𝕄 ℕ𝔼𝕎𝕊 𝕓𝕣𝕠𝕦𝕘𝕙𝕥 𝕥𝕠 𝕪𝕠𝕦 𝕓𝕪 @Delivereehfx



👉 Jack Cogger & Ricky Leutele return

👉 Will Pryce & Sam Wood named

👉 More info: https://t.co/j11hHdeDRQ



What do you think of the squad, #CowbellArmy? pic.twitter.com/gWj2sgzixv — Huddersfield Giants (@Giantsrl) August 11, 2021

Also in line for a reunion are ex-Red Devils forwards Luke Yates and Josh Jones, who will make the 250th appearance of his career.

"I'm looking forward to it," Watson said. "If it had been earlier in the season, I may have been a bit apprehensive, but I've settled into my role at Huddersfield now and I feel we're going in the right direction.

"I have some great memories from my time at Salford, but I've moved on from there and I want to make sure we win."

Huddersfield welcome back long-term injury victims centre Ricky Leutele and scrum-half Jack Cogger while full-back Ashton Golding returns after missing the Wakefield win through illness. Half-back Oliver Russell is sidelined with concussion.

📽️ | 𝗣𝗥𝗘-𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛 𝗣𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗦 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗙𝗘𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗖𝗘



Hear more from Marshall on our skipper's retirement, new signing Brodie Croft and tomorrow's opponents, @Giantsrl, on RDTV now!



📺 𝗪𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛 👉 https://t.co/xRlflVKJ5R



💪 #TogetherStronger



🔴👹 pic.twitter.com/COg613cvlc — Salford Red Devils 👹 (@SalfordDevils) August 12, 2021

Salford bring in prop Dan Normal following his arrival on loan from St Helens, taking the place of skipper Lee Mossop, who drops out after announcing his immediate retirement.

Scrum-half Ata Hingano and back rower Ellis Robson are set to make their home debuts while second rower James Greenwood is back in the squad and could go up against brother Joe.

Named squads

Salford Red Devils: Morgan Escare, Krisnan Inu, Joe Burgess, Tui Lolohea, Kevin Brown, Andy Ackers, Ryan Lannon, Danny Addy, Ollie Roberts, Greg Burke, Josh Johnson, Chris Atkin, Harvey Livett, James Greenwood, Rhys Williams, Jack Ormondroyd, Matt Costello, Sam Luckley, Dan Norman, Ata Hingano, Ellis Robson.

Huddersfield Giants: Ashton Golding, Jermaine McGillvary, Jake Wardle, Ricky Leutele, Luke Yates, Josh Jones, Matty English, Joe Greenwood, Jack Cogger, Oliver Wilson, Leroy Cudjoe, Louis Senior, Owen Trout, Sam Wood, Sam Hewitt, Olly Ashall-Bott, Will Pryce, Nathaniel Peteru, Nathan Peats, George Roby.

Leigh Centurions vs Leeds Rhinos (8pm)

Interim head coach Kurt Haggerty is hopeful his Leigh side can remain full-time in the event of relegation.

The Centurions, who were fast-tracked into Super League for 2021 to fill the vacancy caused by the loss of Toronto Wolfpack, are cast adrift at the foot of the table after losing all 15 matches so far.

An immediate return to the Championship is looking almost certain after Super League clubs failed to back a proposal to suspend relegation for the second successive year due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The only time it becomes an issue is when you're talking contractually with players, about who we want to keep next year but without being able to guarantee which league we're in," Haggerty said.

"That's the most difficult thing for us. So we've got to keep them positive about winning games for Leigh and we'll move forward from there."

📺 Richard Agar has confirmed that Liam Sutcliffe has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.



Watch the full match press conference

👉https://t.co/ZzBsxgykwF pic.twitter.com/iSFjZRyRi7 — Leeds Rhinos (@leedsrhinos) August 12, 2021

Leigh expect to have front rower Nathan Mason available after he was a late withdrawal against Hull KR. Interim coach Kurt Haggerty also hopes to have full-back Brendan Elliot and prop Ben Flower back from injury.

Leeds are without three front rowers, with King Vuniyayawa ruled out with a head injury, joining Matt Prior and Mikolaj Oledzki on the sidelines. Utility back Liam Sutcliffe has also been ruled out for the season with a knee injury, but scrum-half Luke Gale is back from suspension.

Named squads

Leigh Centurions: Matty Russell, Iain Thornley, Junior Sa'u, Joe Mellor, Ben Flower, Liam Hood, Mark Ioane, Ben Hellewell, Jordan Thompson, James Bell, Alex Gerrard, Jamie Ellis, Matty Gee, Nathan Mason, Adam Sidlow, Craig Mullen, Keanan Brand, Brendan Elliot, Josh Eaves, Matty Foster, Jack Logan.

Leeds Rhinos: Tom Briscoe, Harry Newman, Konrad Hurrell, Ash Handley, Rob Lui, Luke Gale, Kruise Leeming, Rhyse Martin, Zane Tetevano, Brad Dwyer, Liam Sutcliffe, Richie Myler, Cameron Smith, Tom Holroyd, Bodene Thompson, Sam Walters, Luke Briscoe, James Donaldson, Jarrod O'Connor, Levi Edwards, Morgan Gannon.