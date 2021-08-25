Thursday's Betfred Super League team news: Playoff race heating up as Hull FC host Castleford Tigers on Sky

Hull FC welcome back Chris Satae for their clash vs Castleford on Thursday, live on Sky Sports Arena

We look at team news and what is being said ahead of all five of Thursday's Super League clashes, including Hull FC vs Castleford live on Sky Sports...

Hull FC vs Castleford Tigers (7.45pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports Arena)

Brett Hodgson's side will be spurred on after winning Saturday's nail-biting Hull derby 23-22, but the head coach has been forced into two changes for Thursday's home tie with Yorkshire rivals Castleford.

Joe Cator (Achilles) and Josh Reynolds (knee) are both unavailable after leaving the field with their respective injuries on Saturday.

However, Hodgson does welcome in-form prop forward Chris Satae back into his squad, whilst Mahe Fonua is also included this week.

Josh Griffin (Achilles) and Masi Matongo (knee) remain unavailable for selection.

Meanwhile, Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell has named an unchanged 21-man squad from last Saturday night's derby win over Wakefield.

Following away wins at Leeds Rhinos and St Helens before the home victory in the last round, the Tigers are looking to make it four wins in a row and push themselves into the play-off positions.

Hull FC's derby win over Hull KR on Saturday moved the Black & Whites into the top six, so Brett Hodgson's men will be looking to cement their place in the post-season places.

Hull's 21-man squad: Jake Connor, Bureta Faraimo, Carlos Tuimavave, Mahe Fonua, Marc Sneyd, Scott Taylor, Danny Houghton, Chris Satae, Andre Savelio, Manu Ma'u, Ligi Sao, Jordan Johnstone, Jordan Lane, Brad Fash, Ben McNamara, Jack Brown, Adam Swift, Josh Bowden, Connor Wynne, Cameron Scott, Jamie Shaul.

Castleford's 21-man squad: Niall Evalds, Derrell Olpherts, Peter Mata'utia, Danny Richardson, Liam Watts, Paul McShane, Grant Millington, Oliver Holmes, Cheyse Blair, Adam Milner, Nathan Massey, George Griffin, Alex Foster, Tyla Hepi, Jesse Sene-Lefao, Daniel Smith, Greg Eden, Suaia Matagi, Jordan Turner, Gareth O'Brien, Jason Qareqare.

Salford Red Devils vs Catalans Dragons (7.30pm kick-off)

Salford head coach Richard Marshall said this week: "Joe Burgess should be back in Monday. He's been out with track and trace as we've said, so he's obviously missed a few training sessions.

"We're all responsible. We're a unit here, we win together and we lose together. We need a response tomorrow.

"We've been looking at Catalans since before Leigh, in terms of preparation. We've got some wonderful speed in our outside backs, so we've got to utilise that this week."

"As a head coach, you've always got to be looking at the games ahead. We'll be doing the same for Hull on Monday."

Catalans Dragons head coach Steve McNamara has named a 19-man squad for the game against Salford at the AJ Bell Stadium.

The Dragons will be without Dean Whare, Josh Drinkwater, Gil Dudson, Alrix Da Costa, Paul Séguier, Joel Tomkins, Matt Whitley, Benjamin Garcia, Jason Baitieri and Arthur Romano.

Salford's 21-man squad: Morgan Escare, Ken Sio, Krisnan Inu, Tu'imoala Lolohea, Kevin Brown, Andy Ackers, Ryan Lannon, Danny Addy, Oliver Roberts, Greg Burke, Josh Johnson, Chris Atkin, Harvey Livett, Rhys Williams, Dan Sarginson, Matt Costello, Jack Ormondroyd, Sam Luckley, Dan Norman, Ata Hingano, Ellis Robson.

Catalans Dragons: Arthur Mourgue, Tom Davies, Samisoni Langi, Fouad Yaha, James Maloney, Micky McIlorum, Julian Bousquet, Mike McMeeken, Benjamin Jullien, Mickael Goudemand, Matthieu Laguerre, Corentin Le Cam, Mathieu Cozza, Joe Chan, Sam Kasiano, Sam Tomkins, Jordan Dezaria, Cesar Rouge, Romain Franco.

Huddersfield Giants vs Warrington Wolves (7.45pm kick-off)

Huddersfield head coach Ian Watson has named his squad for Thursday's home fixture against Warrington. Chris McQueen has returned to the squad, alongside Jermaine McGillvary, replacing George Roby and Lee Gaskell respectively.

👉 Chris McQueen returns to the squad

👉 Jermaine McGillvary named

For Warrington, Jason Clark returns to the matchday squad and Robbie Mulhern could also feature following an eye operation.

Steve Price: "It's been hugely frustrating recently for the players and the staff and everyone at the club when we had the game cancelled last week. We'd prepared really well and we were so desperate to get out there and play after a disappointing performance the week before.

"The boys have had some good training sessions under the belt now so they'll be ready for Thursday. Huddersfield will be a desperate team, it was a good tough game against Leeds and we'll be looking to improve on our last game as well so it's a big important game for us to get some continuity into the boys and hit some form in the back end of the season."

Huddersfield's 21-man squad: Ashton Goulding, Jermaine McGillvary, Jake Wardle, Ricky Leutele, Luke Yates, Josh Jones, Matty English, Joe Greenwood, Jack Cogger, Chris McQueen, Oliver Wilson, Leroy Cudjoe, Oliver Russell, Louis Senior, Owen Trout, Sam Wood, Sam Hewitt, Olly Ashall-Bott, Will Pryce, Nathaniel Peteru, Nathan Peats.

Warrington's 21-man squad: Sitaleki Akauola, Matty Ashton, Blake Austin, Daryl Clark, Jason Clark, Mike Cooper, Ben Currie, Matt Davis, Chris Hill, Jack Hughes, Toby King, Tom Lineham, Ellis Longstaff, Jake Mamo, Robbie Mulhern, Joe Philbin, Stefan Ratchford, Josh Thewlis, Danny Walker, Gareth Widdop, George Williams.

St Helens vs Leigh Centurions (7.45pm kick-off)

Saints' Kristian Woolf has made two changes to his 21-man squad ahead of Thursday's game against local rivals Leigh Centurions at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Mark Percival misses out and he is replaced by Josh Eaves who returns from his loan at Thursday's opponents, Leigh, to feature in the St Helens squad.

James Bentley picked up a one-game suspension after victory over Wigan in the derby on Friday and so is forced to sit this one out, with Ben Davies coming into the squad for him.

Tommy Makinson serves the final game of his two-match suspension with he and Bentley available to return against Warrington on Bank Holiday Monday.

Leigh Centurions interim head coach Kurt Haggerty said: "We're without Mark Ioane and Iain Thorney who took knocks against Salford. Josh Eaves and Matty Foster won't be able to play against their parent club, but we're hoping to have them back next week.

"I'm looking forward to coming up against a fantastic coach in Kristian Woolf, and after the Salford victory; it should be a great test against the best team in the competition."

St Helens' 21-man squad: Lachlan Coote, Kevin Naiqama, Regan Grace, Jonny Lomax, Alex Walmsley, James Roby, Matty Lees, Joel Thompson, Morgan Knowles, Sione Mata'utia, Louis McCarthy-Scarsbook, Kyle Amor, Agnatius Paasi, Jack Welsby, Aaron Smith, Joe Batchelor, Lewis Dodd, Josh Simm, Jake Wingfield, Josh Eaves, Ben Davies.

Leigh Centurions' 19-man squad: Ryan Brierley, Matty Russell, Junior Sa'u, Joe Mellor, Liam Hood (c), Ben Hellewell, Jordan Thompson, James Bell, Alex Gerrard, Jamie Ellis, Matty Gee, Adam Sidlow, Craig Mullen, Keanan Brand, Brendan Elliot, Rob Butler, Jack Ashworth, Jack Logan, Sam Stone.

Hull KR vs Wakefield Trinity (7.45pm kick-off)

Following last Saturday's narrow loss in the Hull derby, the Robins remain mostly unchanged.

Hull KR head coach Tony Smith announced his 21-man squad for Thursday's Super League clash against Wakefield Trinity at Hull College Craven Park, with Dean Hadley returning to the squad after a seemingly season-ending injury while Matty Storton drops out.

For Wakefield, full-back Max Jowitt is out and the club fear he may not play again this season.

Jowitt is missing from the squad that heads to Hull KR tomorrow night having suffered a shoulder injury in Saturday's loss at Castleford Tigers.

Interim head coach Willie Poching admitted: "It's not good. "It's quite possible it could be season-ending. His pain is quite significant at the moment.

"The physios are doing their best with him and trying to get him a game or two at the back end of the season if they can.

"He will be a loss but it does give an opportunity to someone else."

Jordan Crowther comes into the 21-man squad for Jowitt in the only change but England loose forward Joe Westerman, Ryan Hampshire - a likely full-back replacement - hooker Kyle Wood and prop Yusuf Aydin were all unused on matchday against Castleford.

Wakefield host Leeds Rhinos on Monday and Poching added; "Joe Westerman will come back into the fray at some stage.

"We'll work out where that is. He's a big addition for us.

"One of the big things for us going into this weekend is understanding we have got to back up on Monday."

Hull KR's 21-man squad: Ben Crooks, Greg Minikin, Shaun Kenny-Dowall, Ryan Hall, Albert Vete, Matt Parcell, Korbin Sims, Brad Takairangi, Kane Linnett, Dean Hadley, Jez Litten, George Lawler, George King, Mikey Lewis, Joe Keyes, Rowan Milnes, Will Maher, Luis Johnson, Muizz Mustapha, Will Tate, Jimmy Keinhorst.

Wakefield's 21-man squad: Tom Johnstone, Liam Kay, Jacob Miller, Mason Lino, David Fifita, Kyle Wood, Tinirau Arona, Matty Ashurst, Kelepi Tanginoa, Joe Westerman, Jay Pitts, Eddie Battye, James Batchelor, Chris Green, Innes Senior, Jordy Crowther, Joe Arundel, Brad Walker, Yusuf Aydin, Lee Kershaw, Ryan Hampshire.