Catalans Dragons given permission to return to training after Covid-19 outbreak

Catalans have had four games postponed due to Covid-19 this season

Catalans Dragons have been given the green light to return to training following the Covid-19 outbreak that led to the postponement of their Betfred Super League fixture against Warrington last Thursday.

The Dragons said four members of their essential staff had tested positive for coronavirus within a 24-hour window last week, three of them on Thursday morning shortly before the squad were due to fly to England.

However, the club say both lateral flow and a round of full PCR testing have been undertaken, with blanket negative results, meaning Thursday's fixture as things stand against Salford can go ahead.

Two new full rounds of PCR testing will be carried out on Tuesday and Wednesday prior to travelling to England.

After Catalans called off their trip to Warrington, Super League said consideration will be given to rearranging the fixture, but that seems unlikely with only seven weeks left of the regular season.

A total of 21 Super League fixtures have been postponed this year and only four of them have so far been played at a later date.

It was the fourth Catalans game to be postponed due to Covid but the first due to an outbreak in their own camp.