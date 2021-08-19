Super League: Warrington Wolves vs Catalans Dragons postponed after positive Covid-19 tests

The Halliwell Jones Stadium was due to host Warrington's home clash with Catalans on Thursday

Thursday's Betfred Super League match between Warrington Wolves and Catalans Dragons has been postponed after positive Covid-19 tests in the French team's camp.

The match at the Halliwell Jones Stadium was due to be shown live on Sky Sports as part of Super League's Rivals Round.

However, within the last 24 hours, four members of the Dragons essential staff have tested positive for Covid-19, with three of the positive tests coming on Thursday morning shortly before the squad were due to fly to England.

❌ POSTPONED@WarringtonRLFC 🆚 @DragonsOfficiel is postponed due to 4 members of Dragons’ essential staff testing positive for Covid-19 in the last 24hrs pic.twitter.com/TAYo3unChc — Betfred Super League (@SuperLeague) August 19, 2021

Under the RFL's Multiple Cases Framework, Super League leaders Catalans will now await further instruction from the Multiple Cases Group and consideration will be given to re-arranging the game.

A total of 21 games have now been postponed this year due to Covid and it is the fourth Dragons game to be postponed, although the first was due to an outbreak in their own camp.

The table will again be determined by win points percentage to allow for the possibility of not all games being fulfilled, with clubs required to complete 70 per cent of their fixtures in order to qualify for the play-offs.

Catalans have already reached the threshold, but Warrington need to play two more to meet it.

Leeds Rhinos' non-televised home game with Huddersfield Giants is now the only fixture in the competition being played on Thursday night.