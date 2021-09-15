St Helens confirm Joey Lussick will link up with them for 2022 Super League season

Joey Lussick will leave the NRL and head back to Super League in 2022

St Helens have confirmed the signing of 25-year-old hooker Joey Lussick from Parramatta Eels on a three-year deal from 2022.

Lussick already has Super League experience, having moved to the UK at the back end of the 2018 season where he impressed at the Salford Red Devils, making 59 appearances and scoring 18 tries.

Lussick made a name for himself as one of the brightest hookers in Super League, helping to guide the Red Devils to a maiden Grand Final appearance in 2019 - where they lost out to Saints, as well as to a Challenge Cup Final a year later.

With news that St Helens have signed Joey Lussick from the NRL, have a watch of some of his best moments...

That resulted in him being snapped up by the Eels, where he has since broken into the Eels starting 13 and has made nine appearances so far this season, scoring three tries. He will hope to recover from a recent injury to feature in the Eels' play-off run-in.

Lussick scored 18 tries for Salford

"I am really excited for the future ahead over at St Helens. The Saints have been the powerhouse team and the team to beat over the last few years, so I am really looking forward to being a part of that next season," said Lussick.

"I really enjoyed my time in England and St Helens won the year I was at Salford as well as the following year. They are going well again this season and I have seen nothing but strong performances. They have set the standard every week so I am looking forward to playing my part.

Head coach Kristian Woolf added: "Joey is a player who caught everyone's attention playing for Salford. He showed how hard he competes and how he can find the try line at Salford and is a proven Super League player.

Lussick playing for Salford in 2020

"We know we need competition for places and another player in the hooker position and we have done a lot of homework on Joey. He is exactly the type of player and person we want. He is now showing his talent in the NRL and has the core skills of a hooker including a great kicking game and a great ability to find the try line."

Lussick will join the Saints along with Will Hopoate and Curtis Sironen ahead of the 2022 season.