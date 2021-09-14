Castleford captain Michael Shenton to retire at end of Super League season

Castleford's Michael Shenton will call time on his career at the end of the season

Castleford Tigers captain Michael Shenton will retire from professional rugby league at the end of the Betfred Super League season.

The 35-year-old is a proud product of Castleford Tigers' Academy after debuting in 2004 and is currently in his 18th campaign as a professional player this year.

Shenton has been an integral part of his beloved hometown club changing its ambitions and fortunes over the years, from having to endure the heartache of relegation - to now consistently challenging and competing for silverware.

In his early seasons with the Tigers, Shenton quickly established himself as a bright Super League prospect and was part of the squad which moved Castleford back into the top flight in both 2005 and 2007. By 2008 he had established himself as a star Super League centre, earning the first of his 10 England caps.

Shenton scoring for the Tigers

In 2011, Shenton joined St Helens, a move which he himself has described as one of the hardest things he has ever had to do, before returning home to Wheldon Road for the 2013 season as Castleford captain.

The second spell of Shenton's time as a Tiger has been a golden period, with his leadership both on and off the pitch being vital alongside head coach Daryl Powell.

During this era, the Tigers have visited Wembley twice for Challenge Cup finals, reached the Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford, finished first in the top flight for the first time in the club's history, and lifted the League Leaders' Shield in 2017. Shenton has also been named in Super League's Dream Team on three occasions during this period: in 2014, 2015 and 2017.

Shenton said: "I've had some incredible experiences in the game, but also some tough times too.

Shenton in action against Wigan

"The heartache of relegation after getting the club promoted the previous year, but then getting to be a part of a very special team in 2007, winning the Championship Grand Final to get Cas back into Super League - that was a highlight.

"I've had some very special moments, none more so than being in the first Castleford team in history to lift the League Leaders' Shield. Representing England in the sport you love is an unreal feeling but getting the chance to go and play in tournaments across the world in Australia and New Zealand was incredibly special too.

"The club is at the heart of our local communities and means so much to them. It's been incredibly special to represent the club for such a long time, and it's with great sadness that my time playing for Cas is coming to an end.

Shenton is tackled when playing for England by Australia's Johnathan Thurston and Billy Slater

"To all my former and current team-mates, coaches, physios, strength and conditioning coaches, and more, I want to thank you all and just say it was an honour and a pleasure to play alongside you.

"To my friends and family, thank you for supporting me through everything I've endured over the past 18 years, your support has made a massive difference.

"In closing, I would just like to say thank you to all our supporters for making my 16 years at Cas so very special. It's been an honour to play for Castleford Tigers for so long and I know I'm going to miss it an incredible amount."

Powell paid tribute to his captain, saying: "Michael Shenton is just class. Class as a bloke, as a family man, as a player, and as a leader. I think that is the word I would use for him, everything about him is first class since I have been at Castleford.

"He has played international football and has been right at the top of his game when he has been here at Castleford. He deserves all the accolades that he will get at the end of the year because he has been absolutely phenomenal for the Tigers.

Daryl Powell and Shenton at Castleford's press conference ahead of the 2017 Grand Final against Leeds Rhinos

"Shenny has become such a key leadership voice within the team and the way he plays epitomises a captain's game. The way that he speaks off the field, the way that he behaves around everything he does as a bloke, I think is outstanding.

"For me, he has been massive, because as a coach you need key leaders to drive standards and the way the team wants to play, and he has been pivotal to all of that."