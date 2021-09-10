Wheelchair Rugby League Super League Grand Final to be live on Sky Sports for the first time

James Simpson and his Leeds team-mates face Leyland in the wheelchair Super League Grand Final, live on Sky Sports

Wheelchair Rugby League will continue its breakthrough broadcast season when the Super League Grand Final between Leeds Rhinos and Leyland Warriors is shown live on Sky Sports for the first time on Sunday, September 19.

This means that Sky will show three Super League Grand Finals - men's, women's and wheelchair - this autumn.

And Sky is also expanding its coverage of the Betfred Women's Super League to include the semi-finals for the first time. St Helens' Totally Wicked Stadium will host a double-header of matches on Sunday, September 26 ahead of the Grand Final at Emerald Headingley Stadium on Sunday, October 10.

"We are thrilled that Sky Sports will be increasing its coverage of the Betfred Women's Super League, and showing Wheelchair Rugby League for the first time, this autumn," RFL chief executive Ralph Rimmer said.

"Wheelchair Rugby League is a thrilling spectacle in the flesh and perfect for television, and it's fantastic that Sky Sports will be showcasing the Grand Final to a wider audience.

"It was a huge step forward for Women's Rugby League when Sky showed the Betfred Women's Super League Grand Final live for the first time in 2019, when Leeds Rhinos beat Castleford Tigers the night before the Men's Grand Final at Old Trafford.

"Already this year Sky has covered a women's international for the first time when England beat Wales in June, and its regular weekly highlights coverage has been another significant step forward for the BWSL.

"Providing live coverage of the BWSL semi-finals as well as the Grand Final on October 10 is another major boost for the women's game."

The Wheelchair Super League Grand Final will make its Sky Sports debut on September 19 at 3.15pm at Medway Park Sports Centre in Gillingham, Kent. Coverage gets underway at 3pm on Sky Sports Arena.

The Sky Sports cameras will showcase the pinnacle event of the Wheelchair season for the first time, which pits treble-chasing Leeds Rhinos against a rapidly improving Leyland Warriors, who have received backing from heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury.

The Rhinos finished top of the league at the end of the regular season and last month won the Betfred Challenge Cup.

In addition to broadcasting October's Betfred Women's Super League Grand Final, Sky Sports has confirmed that on Sunday September 26 they will also show both play-off semi-finals - a double header live from St Helens' Totally Wicked Stadium on Sky Sports Mix from 1pm.

"We're a proud partner to the Rugby Football League and this is a particularly special moment to be able to show all three Grand Finals for the first time," Helen Falkus, Sky Sports director of multi-sport, said.

"We aim to showcase the very best of sport and to be inclusive in our coverage and this is another great moment for our customers to be able to join us for three terrific sporting events."