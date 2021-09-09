Josh Jones: Huddersfield and Great Britain forward signs new three-year contract with Giants

Josh Jones has committed his future to Huddersfield Giants

Huddersfield's Great Britain forward Josh Jones has signed a new three-year contract.

The 28-year-old former St Helens and Salford back rower joined the Giants on a 12-month deal from Hull at the start of the season and has started all but one of their 23 matches so far.

Huddersfield coach Ian Watson said: "I'm delighted that Josh has extended his stay with the club.

"I think it shows his maturity on and off the field. Josh was a bit younger when I last worked with him but I've seen him change and grow on and off the field.

"He's now got a great appreciation of the work he can do and he can lead by example as well, drawing upon what he's done in the past.

Highlights from game 1 of day 2 of Magic Weekend between Huddersfield Giants and Wakefield Trinity Highlights from game 1 of day 2 of Magic Weekend between Huddersfield Giants and Wakefield Trinity

"All the lads have taken well to Josh and the younger players recognise and respect Josh.

"We've gone out there to get leaders that can create that accountability and Josh definitely does that."

Jones said: "I'm over the moon to extend my stay at the club. There's no reason why we can't be challenging with Wigan, St Helens, Leeds, Warrington.

"That's where we want to be and that's why I wanted to be a part of it."