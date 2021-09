Super League team of the week: St Helens, Hull KR dominate our Round 24 selection

St Helens' Alex Walmsley was undoubtedly the star of the week in Super League, putting in a sensational display vs Leeds

We pick a line-up of the top-performing Super League players from Round 24 of the season, with St Helens and Hull KR dominating, and five more clubs represented...

1. Ryan Brierley (Leigh Centurions)

Brierley in Leigh Centurions 26-18 Wakefield Trinity: Hat-trick of tries scored, 111 metres made, average gain per carry of seven metres, 15 carries, one linebreak, three tacklebreaks, three goals kicked, six tackles.

Ryan Brierley was in sensational form for Leigh as the full-back bagged a hat-trick in the Centurions' 26-18 win over Wakefield Trinity Ryan Brierley was in sensational form for Leigh as the full-back bagged a hat-trick in the Centurions' 26-18 win over Wakefield Trinity

Highlights from the Betfred Super League clash between Leigh Centurions and Wakefield Trinity Highlights from the Betfred Super League clash between Leigh Centurions and Wakefield Trinity

2. Niall Evalds (Castleford Tigers)

Evalds in Hull KR 26-19 Castleford Tigers: Two tries scored, 103 metres made, average gain per carry of seven metres, 14 carries, two linebreaks, two tacklebreaks, two offloads, five tackles.

3. Shaun Kenny-Dowall (Hull KR)

Kenny-Dowall in Hull KR 26-19 Castleford Tigers: 150 metres made, average gain per carry of eight metres, 20 carries, seven tacklebreaks, two offloads, six tackles.

Highlights of the Super League clash between Hull KR and Castleford Tigers Highlights of the Super League clash between Hull KR and Castleford Tigers

4. Mark Percival (St Helens)

Percival in St Helens 40-6 Leeds Rhinos: 106 metres made, average gain per carry of eight metres, 14 carries, three tacklebreaks, one offload, 12 tackles.

Highlights of the Super League clash between St Helens and Leeds Rhinos Highlights of the Super League clash between St Helens and Leeds Rhinos

5. Jake Bibby (Wigan Warriors)

Bibby in Hull FC 0-10 Wigan Warriors: One try scored, 100 metres made, average gain per carry of eight metres, 13 carries, two tacklebreaks, one offload, one attacking kick, 17 tackles.

Highlights of the Super League clash between Hull FC and Wigan Warriors Highlights of the Super League clash between Hull FC and Wigan Warriors

6. Blake Austin (Warrington Wolves)

Austin in Warrington Wolves 20-19 Salford Red Devils: One try assist, 112 metres made, average gain per carry of nine metres, 22 carries, five tacklebreaks, two attacking kicks.

Highlights of the Super League clash between Warrington Wolves and Salford Red Devils Highlights of the Super League clash between Warrington Wolves and Salford Red Devils

7. Jordan Abdull (Hull KR)

Abdull in Hull KR 26-19 Castleford Tigers: Five goals kicked, 41 metres made, average gain per carry of three metres, 13 carries, one tacklebreak, one offload, five attacking kicks, one 40/20 executed, six tackles.

8. Alex Walmsley (St Helens)

Walmsley in St Helens 40-6 Leeds Rhinos: On try scored, one try assist, 275 metres made, average gain per carry of 12 metres, 23 carries, four linebreaks, 13 tacklebreaks, 22 tackles.

Alex Walmsley said that St Helens earmarked the game against Leeds to respond from the disappointing loss last week Alex Walmsley said that St Helens earmarked the game against Leeds to respond from the disappointing loss last week

Kristian Woolf felt the St Helens defence was outstanding and praised the man of the match performance from Walmsley Kristian Woolf felt the St Helens defence was outstanding and praised the man of the match performance from Walmsley

9. Matt Parcell (Hull KR)

Parcell in Hull KR 26-19 Castleford Tigers: One try scored, one try assist, 96 metres made, average gain per carry of seven metres, 14 carries, three tacklebreaks, two offloads, nine runs from dummy half, 34 tackles.

10. Robbie Mulhern (Warrington Wolves)

Mulhern in Warrington Wolves 20-19 Salford Red Devils: 115 metres made, average gain per carry of nine metres, 13 carries, three tacklebreaks, one offload, 31 tackles.

11. Joe Greenwood (Huddersfield Giants)

Greenwood in Catalans Dragons 18-30 Huddersfield Giants: 121 metres made, average gain per carry of eight metres, 15 carries, 19 tackles.

Highlights of the Super League clash between Catalans Dragons and Huddersfield Giants. Highlights of the Super League clash between Catalans Dragons and Huddersfield Giants.

12. Kane Linnett (Hull KR)

Linnett in Hull KR 26-19 Castleford Tigers: One try scored, one try assist, 131 metres made, average gain per carry of eight metres, 16 carries, two linebreaks, five tacklebreaks, 25 tackles.

13. Morgan Knowles (St Helens)

Knowles in St Helens 40-6 Leeds Rhinos: Two tries scored, 102 metres made, average gain per carry of nine metres, 12 carries, two linebreaks, eight tacklebreaks, 30 tackles.