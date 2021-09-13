Lachlan Coote suspended for St Helens' final game of the regular Super League season

St Helens' Lachlan Coote will sit out Friday's match against Salford

St Helens full-back Lachlan Coote will miss his club's final game of the regular Super League season through suspension.

The Hull KR-bound Scotland international was given a one-match penalty notice by the Rugby Football League's match review panel for a Grade B offence of dangerous contact during Saints' 40-6 win over Leeds last Friday.

Highlights of the Super League clash between St Helens and Leeds Rhinos Highlights of the Super League clash between St Helens and Leeds Rhinos

Coote will serve his ban, which was the only one to come from the penultimate round of matches, when Saints visit Salford on Friday night but will be free to play in their semi-final on Friday October 1.

Saints secured second place and a week off in the play-offs with the win against the Rhinos.