Sky Sports to show 25 live Super League games between February and April 2022

Sky Sports will show 25 live Betfred Super League fixtures over the first 11 rounds of action between February 10 and April 29, 2022.

St Helens will launch their defence of the Super League title at the home to Catalans Dragons, on Thursday, February 10, live on Sky Sports, in a repeat of the 2021 Grand Final.

It will be followed on Friday February 11 by Hull KR against Wigan Warriors, live on Sky Sports.

On Saturday 12 February, Toulouse Olympique welcome Huddersfield Giants to the Stade Ernest-Wallon in their first-ever top-flight fixture, live on Sky Sports.

In Round Two, Sky Sports will broadcast Warrington Wolves against Castleford Tigers on Thursday, February 17, as Daryl Powell's new side take on his former team and Wigan Warriors vs Leeds Rhinos on Friday night.

Rivals Round at Easter sees some of the fiercest rivalries in sport and next year it kicks off on Thursday, April 14 when Sky Sports broadcast an all-French affair as Catalans Dragons host Toulouse Olympique in Perpignan.

After all that excitement, Good Friday brings us two unmissable matches with cross-city rivals Hull KR and Hull FC battling it out for bragging rights before St Helens vs Wigan, both live on Sky Sports.

Super League has also confirmed that Magic Weekend has a new date in the calendar, being played at St James' Park on July 9 and 10.

Old Trafford will host the Betfred Super League Grand Final on Saturday, September 24, the 25th occurrence of the biggest night in Super League.

The regular season will see each team will play 27 fixtures - 13 home and 13 away, plus the Magic Weekend at St James' Park.

The end of season Play-Off series will again see the top six ranked teams battle it out to reach Old Trafford. The top two teams at the end of the regular season will be just 80 minutes from the Grand Final and receive a bye in week 1 before facing the winners from third vs sixth and fourth vs fifth.

Rhodri Jones, Super League chief commercial officer, said: "The announcement of fixtures for the forthcoming Betfred Super League season is always an exciting day for fans and players alike.

"I am sure the addition of Toulouse Olympique to Super League will add to the growing interest in Super League as well as giving players and fans a new experience.

"I want to wish all the clubs the best for the 2022 season and I for one am looking forward to watching the story of the season unfold as we build towards the 25th Super League Grand Final on 24 September."

Can Saints defend their Super League crown successfully again in 2022?

Sky Sport's Live Super League games Rounds 1-11

Round 1

St Helens vs Catalans, Thursday February 10, kick-off 8pm

Hull KR vs Wigan, Friday February 11, kick-off 8pm

Toulouse vs Huddersfield, Saturday February 12, kick-off 7pm UK time

Round 2

Warrington vs Castleford, Thursday February 17, kick-off 8pm

Wigan vs Leeds, Friday February 18, kick-off 8pm

Round 3

Leeds vs Catalans, Thursday February 24, kick-off 8pm

Hull KR vs Castleford, Friday February 25, kick-off 8pm

Round 4

Wakefield vs Leeds, Thursday March 3, kick-off 8pm

Warrington vs Catalans, Friday March 4, kick-off 8pm

Round 5

Leeds vs Hull FC, Thursday March 10, kick-off 8pm

St Helens vs Warrington, Friday March 11, kick-off 8pm

Huddersfield vs Castleford, Saturday March 12, kick-off 3.15pm

Round 6

Wigan vs Castleford, Thursday March 17, kick-off 8pm

Salford vs Leeds, Friday March 18, kick-off 8pm

Round 7

Wigan vs Hull FC, Thursday March 31, kick-off 8pm

Leeds vs St Helens, Friday April 1, kick-off 8pm

Round 8

Catalans vs Toulouse, Thursday April 14, kick-off 7.30pm UK time

Hull KR vs Hull FC, Friday April 15, kick-off 12.30pm

St Helens vs Wigan, Friday April 15, kick-off 3pm

Round 9

Castleford vs Leeds, Monday April 18, kick-off 3pm

Hull FC vs Warrington, Monday April 18, kick-off 5.30pm

Round 10

Castleford vs St Helens, Friday April 22, kick-off 8pm

Hull FC vs Catalans, Sunday April 24, kick-off 6.45pm

Round 11

Wakefield vs Huddersfield, Thursday April 28, kick-off 8pm

Warrington vs Wigan, Friday April 29, kick-off 8pm