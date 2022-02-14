Super League: Our team of the week from Round 1 of the 2022 regular season

Wigan's Jake Bibby earns a place in our Round 1 team of the week

We go through the statistics and put together our stand-out XIII from the opening round of matches in the 2022 Betfred Super League season...

1. Tui Lolohea (Huddersfield Giants)

Normally deployed in the halves during his time under Giants head coach Ian Watson at Salford Red Devils, Lolohea made his debut for his new club at full-back and excelled there.

Highlights as Toulouse Olympique made their Betfred Super League debut against Huddersfield Giants

The Tonga international provided four try assists in the 42-14 win away to Toulouse Olympique, as well as making 170 metres with the ball in hand and five tackle busts, with an average gain of nine metres.

2. Jake Bibby (Wigan Warriors)

The winger was firing on all cylinders to help Wigan Warriors kick off the campaign with a 24-10 victory away to Hull Kingston Rovers on Friday evening.

Bibby capitalises on an error from Hull KR to open the scoring for Wigan in the Super League

Bibby seized on errors to score two tries and provided an assist for Liam Marshall, as well as carrying for 108 metres with four tackle busts and an average gain of eight metres.

3. Konrad Hurrell (St Helens)

The Tonga international could hardly have asked for a better start to his St Helens career, playing a big role as the reigning champions won the Grand Final rematch against Catalans Dragons 28-8.

Konrad Hurrell's instinctive interception try ensured St Helens ran out comfortable 28-8 winners over Catalans Dragons

Hurrell scored a try and provided an assist, making 137 metres with an average gain of nine metres. That came off the back of three tackle busts and one clean break, while he also kept play alive with five offloads.

4. Connor Wrench (Warrington Wolves)

The centre came up with the game-breaking moment by scoring the try which was converted by Stefan Ratchford to get the Daryl Powell era off to a winning start at Warrington.

Highlights as Leeds Rhinos took on Warrington Wolves in the Betfred Super League

Wrench's try in the 22-20 win away to Leeds Rhinos came on the back of carrying for 154 metres with an average gain of 11 metres, with seven tackle busts and one clean break.

5. Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors)

Like his fellow winger Bibby, Marshall ran in two tries for the Warriors as they came away from Sewell Group Craven Park with a season-opening win.

Liam Marshall runs the full length of the pitch for an incredible try for Wigan against Hull KR in the Super League

One of those included a spectacular long-range effort and in total he covered 166 metres with an average gain of 12 metres, with one clean break and one tackle bust.

6. Lewis Dodd (St Helens)

The half-back is one of Saints' highly-touted next generation and grew in stature as the match went on against Catalans in the season-opener on Thursday.

Lewis Dodd got on the scoresheet as St Helens pulled further clear in the first half

Dodd capped his encouraging performance with a try, carrying for 54 metres with an average gain of 11 metres on the back of one clean break and two tackle busts.

7. Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils)

Pulling on a Salford shirt for the first time since 2013, Sneyd returned to haunt former club Castleford Tigers with a starring role as the Red Devils opened the season with a 26-16 win.

Highlights as Castleford Tigers took on Salford Red Devils in the Betfred Super League

The half-back provided an assist, kicked six goals and covered 75 metres with the ball in hand for an average gain of nine metres, making three tackle busts.

8. Mike Cooper (Warrington Wolves)

As has so often been the case for the Wolves, Cooper's groundwork in the front row laid the foundations for the comeback win over Leeds.

The England prop carried for 126 metres with an average gain of 10 metres, with one tackle bust. On the defensive side, he came up with 28 tackles as well.

9. Danny Levi (Huddersfield Giants)

Signed from Brisbane Broncos in the off-season, the former New Zealand international made a fine start to life in Super League with a player-of-the-match display in the win over Toulouse.

Danny Levi picked up the player-of-the-match award on his debut and hopes Huddersfield can be one of the top sides in the Super League this season

Levi provided a try assist and made 77 metres with one tackle bust. His defensive effort saw him clock up 33 tackles for the Giants as well.

10. King Vuniyayawa (Salford Red Devils)

Another new signing who made an impact for the Red Devils in his first game, the Fiji international forward was among the tryscorers in the win at Castleford.

Vuniyayawa's try came on the back of him making 106 metres with an average gain of 11 metres, including one clean break and three tackle busts. He also made 26 tackles in defence.

11. Joe Batchelor (St Helens)

Joe Batchelor was delighted after being named player of the match as St Helens made the perfect start to their Super League defence, defeating Catalans Dragons 28-8

Batchelor earned the player-of-the-match award for his part in ensuring Saints got their quest for a fourth-straight Super League title off to a winning start.

A monumental defensive effort from the 27-year-old saw him make a team-highest 43 tackles, while he broke four tackles with the ball in hand and carried for 41 metres.

12. Liam Farrell (Wigan Warriors)

Wigan's 'Mr Dependable' put in his usual strong performance in the second row and was on hand to provide a try assist too.

In total, Farrell made 126 metres with the ball in hand and four tackle busts, while on the defensive side he made 33 tackles.

13. Joe Lovodua (Hull FC)

Highlights as Wakefield Trinity took on Hull FC in the Super League

The versatile forward, who can slot into the back row or at hooker, made a big impact off the interchange bench on his debut as the Black and Whites edged out Wakefield Trinity 16-12.

Fiji international Lovodua scored a try and made one clean break and one tackle bust while covering 66 metres with an average gain of nine metres. In defence, he came up with 33 tackles.