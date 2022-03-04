Super League: Daryl Powell blasts 'poor' Warrington Wolves | Arthur Romano earns Catalans Dragons plaudits

George Williams and Oliver Holmes look dejected during Warrington's defeat to Catalans

Daryl Powell called on his Warrington Wolves players to toughen up in time for the derby with St Helens after they slumped to a 24-18 home defeat by Catalans Dragons.

The Dragons brushed off the absence of nine players to secure a first away win over the Wolves for 11 years and inflict a first defeat of the season on Powell's full-strength team.

Warrington's next task is to visit the unbeaten Betfred Super League champions in front of the Sky Sports cameras on Friday, March 11 and the head coach is demanding rapid improvements from his team.

"That was poor, right from the start," Powell said. "It was disappointing on every level and I have just made the players aware it is not acceptable. That kind of performance has to change, in their heads now.

"It's been coming, you could see that last week, the mentality has got to change, 100 per cent. We've just not got going yet. I know we've won three games but there has been no flow to our game.

"We've got to fix ourselves up pretty quick and I'm expecting a response straight away from the players next week, that's as tough a test as it gets. It's a tough challenge ahead and we need the boys to be tougher than they are at the moment."

Mitchell Pearce scored his first Super League try and his half-back partner Josh Drinkwater produced a kicking masterclass as the Dragons followed up their notable win at Leeds with an even more impressive away victory.

Already without Sam Tomkins, Michael McIlorum and a trio of other front-row forwards through injury and suspension, the Dragons lost French Test winger Fouad Yaha with a hamstring injury in the warm-up.

But Australian utility player Tyrone May proved to be a superb third-choice full-back on his first Super League start and centre Arthur Romano marked his comeback from an 18-month injury lay-off with a hard-worked try.

"You talk about the players missing but it's really about the players that came in and a lot of young French boys who are paving the way in the game," said coach Steve McNamara. "I think it's a great confidence boost for them and a great result for France.

"If there's any player you want your club to look like it's Arthur Romano. He's not the flashiest player but he works so hard, he's so professional.

"He's liked by everybody, and we're really pleased he got out there tonight and put in a good performance. He's been out of the game for a long, long time after snapping his ACL."

The Catalans were well in control at 24-6 with five minutes left but were left sweating when Warrington winger Josh Charnley scored two late converted tries.

"It was a nail-biting last few minutes, but I felt we dominated the game for large parts and it would have been an injustice had we lost," McNamara added.

"We played well. I felt it was going to happen. I wasn't sure we were going to win but I felt sure we would play well because you could see the confidence in training. It is early days, but it is so pleasing to come here and get a victory."