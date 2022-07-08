Super League's Magic Weekend 2022 from St James' Park: How to watch live on Sky Sports

Everything you need to know and how to watch Super League's Magic Weekend at St James' Park, exclusively live on Sky Sports this Saturday and Sunday.

When are the Magic Weekend fixtures?

Wakefield Trinity vs Toulouse Olympique - Saturday, July 9 - live on Sky Sports Mix and Main Event from 2pm

St Helens vs Wigan Warriors - Saturday, July 9 - live on Sky Sports Mix and Main Event from 4.30pm

Leeds Rhinos vs Castleford Tigers - Saturday, July 9 - live on Sky Sports Mix and Main Event from 7pm

Huddersfield Giants vs Salford Red Devils - Sunday, July 10 - live on Sky Sports Action from 12.30pm

Catalans Dragons vs Warrington Wolves - Sunday, July 10 - live on Sky Sports Action from 3pm and Main Event from 4pm

Hull Kingston Rovers vs Hull FC - Sunday, July 10 - live on Sky Sports Action and Main Event from 5.30pm

You can also join us for coverage from St James' Park with our live blog throughout both days skysports.com/rugby-league our Twitter account @SkySportsRL

How can I watch them?

What to look forward to:

The opening fixture at Magic is a key relegation clash. Toulouse's win last weekend has given them a huge boost in their fight for survival - they now trail 11th-placed Trinity by just four points at the foot of the table. Momentum is crucial in sport and Toulouse's win could spearhead a late revival to secure their place in Super League next year.

The meeting of St Helens and Wigan is a fierce derby, and to make it even more special, it's a battle between Super League's current top two. There's more than bragging rights on the line at Magic after St Helens' loss at Catalans last weekend. Wigan can move level on points with the champions with a win at Magic Weekend on Saturday.

The Tigers' recent run of form has propelled them into fifth place and in pole position for a Play-Off spot. And whilst the Rhinos currently sit further back in ninth place, they remain within a cluster of clubs still vying for the top six.

After Huddersfield's winning streak in the league was put to an abrupt halt away at Cas last week and Salford earned two commanding wins over the past fortnight - Sunday's first clash is likely to be closer than anticipated.

Kallum Watkins is a key man for Salford Red Devils, who play Huddersfield

Catalans laid down a marker against St Helens last week and reminded the rest of the competition of their title credentials. The win put them back into the top three heading into Magic Weekend and the French outfit will be full of confidence when they meet the Wolves on Sunday.

How will French clubs Toulouse and Catalans get on at Magic Weekend?

The final game at Magic Weekend is hugely important for both clubs in the Hull derby. Of course, bragging rights are great, but two competition points at this stage of the season would be greater. And given both Hull clubs' recent run of results, a win would do wonders for confidence in either camp.

