Super League's Magic Weekend 2022 from St James' Park: How to watch live on Sky Sports
Magic Weekend live on Sky: Tune into watch Wakefield Trinity vs Toulouse Olympique, St Helens vs Wigan Warriors, Leeds Rhinos vs Castleford Tigers on Saturday; Huddersfield Giants vs Salford Red Devils, Catalans Dragons vs Warrington Wolves, Hull Kingston Rovers vs Hull FC on Sunday
Last Updated: 08/07/22 12:35pm
Everything you need to know and how to watch Super League's Magic Weekend at St James' Park, exclusively live on Sky Sports this Saturday and Sunday.
When are the Magic Weekend fixtures?
Wakefield Trinity vs Toulouse Olympique - Saturday, July 9 - live on Sky Sports Mix and Main Event from 2pm
Wakefield Trinity vs Toulouse
July 9, 2022, 2:00pm
Live on
St Helens vs Wigan Warriors - Saturday, July 9 - live on Sky Sports Mix and Main Event from 4.30pm
St Helens vs Wigan Warriors
July 9, 2022, 4:30pm
Live on
Leeds Rhinos vs Castleford Tigers - Saturday, July 9 - live on Sky Sports Mix and Main Event from 7pm
Leeds Rhinos vs Castleford Tigers
July 9, 2022, 7:00pm
Live on
Huddersfield Giants vs Salford Red Devils - Sunday, July 10 - live on Sky Sports Action from 12.30pm
Huddersfield Giants vs Salford Red Devils
July 10, 2022, 12:30pm
Live on
Catalans Dragons vs Warrington Wolves - Sunday, July 10 - live on Sky Sports Action from 3pm and Main Event from 4pm
Catalans Dragons vs Warrington Wolves
July 10, 2022, 3:00pm
Live on
Hull Kingston Rovers vs Hull FC - Sunday, July 10 - live on Sky Sports Action and Main Event from 5.30pm
Hull K R vs Hull FC
July 10, 2022, 5:30pm
Live on
You can also join us for coverage from St James' Park with our live blog throughout both days skysports.com/rugby-league our Twitter account @SkySportsRL & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android
How can I watch them?
Already got Sky? Watch Magic Weekend on our Sky Sports Mix, Action & Main Event channels.
You can also live stream the internationals with a NOW TV Sports Membership from just £11.99. Choose from Day or Month Membership.
What to look forward to:
The opening fixture at Magic is a key relegation clash. Toulouse's win last weekend has given them a huge boost in their fight for survival - they now trail 11th-placed Trinity by just four points at the foot of the table. Momentum is crucial in sport and Toulouse's win could spearhead a late revival to secure their place in Super League next year.
The meeting of St Helens and Wigan is a fierce derby, and to make it even more special, it's a battle between Super League's current top two. There's more than bragging rights on the line at Magic after St Helens' loss at Catalans last weekend. Wigan can move level on points with the champions with a win at Magic Weekend on Saturday.
The Tigers' recent run of form has propelled them into fifth place and in pole position for a Play-Off spot. And whilst the Rhinos currently sit further back in ninth place, they remain within a cluster of clubs still vying for the top six.
After Huddersfield's winning streak in the league was put to an abrupt halt away at Cas last week and Salford earned two commanding wins over the past fortnight - Sunday's first clash is likely to be closer than anticipated.
Catalans laid down a marker against St Helens last week and reminded the rest of the competition of their title credentials. The win put them back into the top three heading into Magic Weekend and the French outfit will be full of confidence when they meet the Wolves on Sunday.
The final game at Magic Weekend is hugely important for both clubs in the Hull derby. Of course, bragging rights are great, but two competition points at this stage of the season would be greater. And given both Hull clubs' recent run of results, a win would do wonders for confidence in either camp.
Super League's Magic Weekend 2022 on Sky Sports
We'll have all six Super League Magic Weekend fixtures, live across Sky Sports on Saturday and Sunday, as all 12 Super League clubs play at the home of Newcastle United: St James' Park.
Saturday, July 9
Wakefield Trinity vs Toulouse Olympique - live on Sky Sports Mix and Main Event from 2pm (kick off 2.30pm)
St Helens vs Wigan Warriors - live on Sky Sports Mix and Main Event from 4.30pm (kick off 4.45pm)
Leeds Rhinos vs Castleford Tigers - live on Sky Sports Mix and Main Event from 7pm (kick off 7pm)
Sunday, July 10
Huddersfield Giants vs Salford Red Devils - live on Sky Sports Action from 12.30pm (kick off 1pm)
Catalans Dragons vs Warrington Wolves - live on Sky Sports Action from 3pm and Main Event from 4pm (kick off 3.15pm)
Hull Kingston Rovers vs Hull FC - live on Sky Sports Action and Main Event from 5.30pm (kick off 5.30pm)