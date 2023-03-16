Sky Sports to show Wigan Warriors vs Salford Red Devils on March 24 due to Wakefield Trinity pitch issues

Sky Sports will show Wigan Warriors vs Salford Red Devils in Super League Round Six in place of Wakefield Trinity vs Hull KR, after an RFL request due to pitch issues at Wakefield.

The televised fixture amendment for Friday March 24 was confirmed on Thursday.

"This change from the originally scheduled fixture, between Wakefield Trinity and Hull KR, has been requested by the RFL and RL Commercial following the recent issues regarding the playing surface at the Be Well Support Stadium," a Super League statement confirmed.

"The RFL and RL Commercial are grateful to all involved - the four clubs, and Sky Sports - for their co-operation, and stress that the Wakefield versus Hull KR fixture remains scheduled for the Be Well Support Stadium on March 24.

"But that remains subject to a pitch inspection early next week, so this change has been made to provide clarity for supporters, viewers and for Sky Sports."

Revised Betfred Super League Round Six

Thursday March 23

Huddersfield Giants vs St Helens (8pm, live on Sky Sports)

Friday March 24

Wigan Warriors vs Salford Red Devils (8pm, live on Sky Sports)

Castleford Tigers vs Warrington Wolves (8pm)

Wakefield Trinity vs Hull KR (8pm)

Saturday March 25

Leeds Rhinos vs Catalans Dragons

Sunday March 26