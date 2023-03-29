George Williams says he is enjoying Warrington Wolves stay but 'definitely wouldn't write off' NRL return amid Wests Tigers links

George Williams has told Sky Sports that though he is enjoying his time with the Warrington Wolves in Super League, he "definitely wouldn't write off" a return to the NRL in Australia.

England international Williams moved to the Canberra Raiders in 2020 after a seven-year Wigan Warriors career in Super League, only to depart after a year, citing homesickness among other reasons.

He returned to Super League with Warrington for the 2021 season onwards, and is the form player in the competition in 2023, leading the Steve Prescott Man of Steel race after the opening six rounds.

Though Williams is contracted to current league leaders Warrington until 2024, he continues to be linked with the NRL's Wests Tigers in Sydney, who have publicly declared an interest.

Speaking to Sky Sports Rugby League duo Jenna Brooks and Jon Wilkin as a guest on Wednesday's RL Verdict show, Williams refused to rule it out.

"I'm not sure what will happen in the future," he exclusively told Sky Sports.

"I'm really enjoying my time here at Warrington, and I'll definitely be here this year and next year, and then I'll see what the future holds.

"But I'm really enjoying myself here at the moment. We're winning, and the fanbase has been unbelievable over the last six weeks, so hopefully we can keep winning for them, and who knows what happens in the future.

"I definitely wouldn't write it off [a return to Australia]. You've got to explore your options, but I've got 18 months left on my contract and I've got a while until then.

"Never write it off, but see what happens."