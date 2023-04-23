Super League: Wigan Warriors ease past Wakefield Trinity to move top; Hull FC secure first win in eight

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights as Wigan Warriors moved top of Super League with a 22-6 victory over struggling Wakefield Trinity Highlights as Wigan Warriors moved top of Super League with a 22-6 victory over struggling Wakefield Trinity

A round-up of Sunday's Super League action as Wigan Warriors hit top spot and keep Wakefield Trinity winless, Salford Red Devils hold on to beat Catalans Dragons, and Hull FC record a first win in eight...

Wigan Warriors 22-6 Wakefield Trinity

Wigan Warriors moved top of Super League after sweeping aside rock-bottom and winless Wakefield Trinity 22-6.

Warriors, who have leapfrogged Warrington Wolves at the summit, ran in four tries, with three of them coming in the first half as Liam Marshall, Abbas Miski and Ethan Havard touched down.

Bevan French added one more in the second period, crossing for his 100th career try, while Jay Pitts notched a consolation for Wakefield as the visitors slumped to a 10th defeat in as many matches.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Trinity, thrashed 60-0 by Wigan earlier in the season, are four points adrift of Castleford Tigers at the foot of the standings.

In-form Wigan extended their winning run in Super League to six matches, with their two victories before Sunday's triumph against Wakefield a 13-6 success over Warrington and 14-6 win over reigning champions St Helens.

Warriors will remain top for at least two weeks with no Super League action scheduled for next weekend due to England facing France in an international match.

Salford Red Devils 16-14 Catalans Dragons

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights as Salford Red Devils held on to beat Catalans Dragons 16-14 Highlights as Salford Red Devils held on to beat Catalans Dragons 16-14

Salford Red Devils clung on to beat Catalans Dragons 16-14 and move level on points with their opponents in the table.

Catalans came close to forcing golden point extra-time when Adam Keighran's try in the final minute cut Salford's lead to just two points, only for Keighran to then miss his conversion.

The Red Devils' narrow victory was their sixth in 10 games and leaves them fifth in the standings on 12 points.

Salford led 14-4 at the break with their tries notched by King Vuniyayawa and Joe Burgess, the latter running 80 metres to touch down under the posts.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Tom Johnstone scored Catalans' only try in the opening period, while Paul Sequier went over after the break as the visitors launched a fightback.

When Keighran ran in the Dragons' third try with less than a minute remaining extra-time beckoned - but he then sliced his conversion wide.

Hull FC 20-14 Huddersfield Giants

Hull FC earned a first win in eight matches with a 20-14 victory at home to Huddersfield Giants.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Liam Sutcliffe scored two tries for Hull, whose seven-match losing streak had included a heavy 40-0 defeat to city rivals Hull KR earlier this month.

Chris Satae also touched down for Hull against Huddersfield, with tries for Chris McQueen and Ethan Masters ultimately coming in vain for Giants.

Hull's third win of the season leaves them 10th in the table on six points, while Huddersfield are two points and one place better off in ninth.