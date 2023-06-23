Super League: Struggling Castleford Tigers stun Warrington Wolves while Hull KR see off Wakefield Trinity

Castleford Tigers' Jack Broadbent scores a try against Warrington

Rounding up the action from Friday's non-televised Super League games as Castleford Tigers and Hull KR picked up victories.

Castleford Tigers 23-14 Warrington Wolves

Daryl Powell endured a losing return to Castleford as Warrington suffered a disappointing 23-14 Super League loss just five days after their Challenge Cup quarter-final exit at Wigan.

Andy Last's Tigers have struggled for much of the season but they were largely dominant against the big-spending Wolves and deservedly led 14-0 at the break.

Tries from wingers Will Tate and Jason Qareqare and three goals from ex-Warrington playmaker Gareth Widdop put them in control.

Powell, who spent eight-and-a-half years in charge of Castleford before leaving for Warrington at the end of 2021, saw his side hit back through Matty Ashton's second-half double and Connor Wrench's try.

But Widdop's drop goal and Jack Broadbent's late try sealed a deserved win for the home side.

Warrington were dealt an early blow when second-rower James Harrison was sinbinned for an illegal challenge on Nathan Massey close to the visitors' line.

Massey was helped off the field with a knee injury and was unable to return but Widdop kicked the resultant penalty before Castleford went in search of the opening try.

They fashioned a promising move which saw Tate go close in the right corner but moments later he claimed an eighth-minute opener.

More neat handling created the space for Joe Westerman to throw a fine pass out to Tate and he dived over in clinical fashion in the right corner.

Betfred Super League Round 16 fixtures and results Thursday Hull FC 34-6 St Helens Friday Castleford Tigers 23-14 Warrington Wolves Hull KR 28-12 Wakefield Trinity Leeds Rhinos 54-0 Huddersfield Giants Saturday Catalans Dragons vs Leigh Leopards (6pm) Sunday Salford Red Devils vs Wigan Warriors (3pm)

Castleford defended doggedly to keep their visitors at bay and Fijian winger Jason Qareqare then embarked on a strong run from inside his own half into Warrington territory. That led to the Wolves being caught offside and Widdop's penalty made it 8-0.

Handling errors began to undermine Warrington and another penalty from Widdop made it 10-0 before the hosts claimed their second try in the 33rd minute.

The Wolves threatened close to Castleford's line but Sam Kasiano's errant offload flew into the arms of a home player and the Tigers ventured upfield.

That led to Jacob Miller's high kick to the left corner being fielded by Jordan Turner into the grateful arms of Qareqare who touched down in the left corner.

Warrington finally got off the mark in the 46th minute when Ratchford's superb pass sent Ashton over in the left corner.

Ratchford could not convert but Warrington scored again in the 61st minute when Ashton showed impressive strength to barge over from close range and ground the ball.

Mata'utia converted and then Wrench raced clear from distance to score a try in the right corner.

Mata'utia could not convert and Widdop's drop-goal then made it 15-14 before Broadbent barged over late on for a try which Widdop converted to secure the win before adding a penalty.

Hull KR 28-12 Wakefield Trinity

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Betfred Super League match between Hull KR and Wakefield Trinity. Highlights of the Betfred Super League match between Hull KR and Wakefield Trinity.

Louis Senior and Tom Opacic both scored try doubles as Hull KR were made to work hard for a 28-12 win over Betfred Super League bottom side Wakefield at Craven Park.

Mikey Lewis added the fifth try for the home side with Wakefield scoring through Romain Franco and Luke Gale.

Rovers needed to get their Super League season back on track after four successive league defeats, with their recent success coming in the Challenge Cup against Batley and Salford.

Wakefield earned their first win of the season last time out against Leeds but despite battling hard were second best.

Rovers opened the scoring six minutes in when a fine offload by Dean Hadley sent Opacic over for the first try.

Hull KR's Louis Senior breaks free to score a try against Wakefield.

Rovers added a second shortly after when they spread the ball wide on the right and Senior crossed in the corner following a floated pass from Rowan Milnes who this time kicked the extras.

Gale, making his Wakefield debut after a long injury absence, presented the home side their third try as Senior intercepted his looped pass out wide and raced from his own 10-metre line to score for a second time, with Milnes making it 16-0.

Rovers' Fouad Yaha was harshly sent to the sin bin with 10 minutes of the half remaining for his hard hit on Max Jowitt.

Despite being a man down Rovers carved their way upfield and Opacic dived on a chip by Milnes whose kick made it 22-0.

Wakefield replied three minutes before the break when Gale's high kick was caught by Franco who scored his side's opening try. Will Dagger converted to make it 22-6 at half-time.

Trinity were proving far from the pushovers some might have predicted and grabbed their second try with a quarter of the game left as Gale punished Yaha's knock-on and Dagger's kick made it 22-12.

Wakefield had the home line under intense pressure but failed to make it pay as a knock-on let Rovers off the hook with a little over 10 minutes remaining.

Wakefield's David Fifita was shown the second yellow card of the match when he threw Senior to the ground and Rovers made them pay with their first score of the second period.

Lewis was well placed to touch down from a fine flat pass by Jez Litten and Milnes' fourth conversion sealed his side's 28-12 victory.