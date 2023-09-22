Super League round-up: Wigan Warriors finish on top as Catalans Dragons and St Helens also claim wins

Round 27 of the Super League season saw Wigan Warriors edge out the Catalans Dragons and St Helens to claim the League Leaders' Shield...

Wigan win League Leaders Shield with victory at Leigh

Wigan Warriors claimed the League Leaders' Shield on points difference from Catalans Dragons and St Helens with a hard-earned 10-6 victory over near neighbours Leigh Leopards.

Tries from Jai Field and Jake Wardle plus a conversion from Harry Smith looked to have put Matt Peet's side on course for a routine victory.

But Leigh hit back just before half-time with a try from Lachlan Lam, added to by Ben Reynolds which cut the deficit to 10-6.

No points were scored in a titanic second half as Wigan were forced to hang on for their eighth straight win, which secured top spot in Super League and the shield which they were presented with on the pitch after the game.

Sam Tomkins shines vs Salford as Catalans seal second place and semi-final spot

Sam Tomkins rolled back the years to send Catalans Dragons into the Betfred Super League play-off semi-finals with a 19-8 win over Salford.

The former Wigan and England star finished with 11 points, including a match-clinching late try, as the French side ensured Salford's season ended without a play-off extension.

But there was disappointment too for Tomkins - who retires at the end of the season - and his team-mates as Wigan's narrow win at Leigh ensured Matt Peet's side clinched the League Leaders' Shield.

Matt Whitley and Julian Bousquet also touched down for Steve McNamara's side who finished runners-up to the Warriors.

St Helens finish third after brushing aside Hull FC for ninth successive win

St Helens capped off their regular Super League campaign with a ninth successive win ahead of the play-offs with a 30-12 victory over Hull FC at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Despite the victory, Paul Wellens' side had to settle for third place behind Wigan and Catalans - all three teams finishing on 40 points - and now must quickly begin preparations for a home clash against Warrington in the play-offs following their win over Huddersfield.

The hosts hardly left second gear throughout the 80 minutes with tries from Mark Percival, Lewis Dodd, Jonny Lomax and two from Jack Welsby, while Hull youngster Lewis Martin celebrated a try on his debut.

