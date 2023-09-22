Super League round-up: Warrington Wolves clinch play-off spot as Hull KR leapfrog Leigh for fourth

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Betfred Super League clash between Wakefield and Hull KR Highlights from the Betfred Super League clash between Wakefield and Hull KR

Round 27 of the Super League season saw Warrington Wolves claim their place in the play-offs and Hull KR leapfrog Leigh Leopards for fourth...

Hull KR thrash relegated Wakefield to clinch fourth place

Hull KR secured a fourth-placed finish in Betfred Super League after running in 10 tries to thrash already-relegated relegated Wakefield 56-12.

Jez Litten, Matty Storton and Brad Schneider all scored doubles as rampant Rovers snatched fourth place away from Leigh on the final day of the regular season, with the Leopards losing at home to top-placed Wigan.

Jack Walker, Mikey Lewis, Ryan Hall and Tom Opacic also crossed for the visitors, with Schneider slotting over eight kicks, while Trinity responded through tries from Liam Kay and Kelepi Tanginoa, with Will Dagger adding two kicks.

Warrington see off Huddersfield to book St Helens showdown

Warrington booked their spot in the Super League Eliminators with a hard-fought 20-8 victory over Huddersfield at the John Smith's Stadium.

The Wolves clinched sixth spot in the table ahead of Salford, setting up a meeting with St Helens at the Totally Wicked Stadium next week, as tries from Matthew Dufty and James Harrison and 12 points from the boot of Stefan Ratchford

sunk the Giants.

Huddersfield finished their season on a disappointing note, with veteran Jermaine McGillvary playing his final game for the club and Australian pair Nathan Peats and Chris McQueen their final matches before retirement.

Fusitu'a scores hat-trick as Leeds thrash Castleford

David Fusitu'a marked his 150th career appearance with a hat-trick as Leeds ended their Super League campaign with a comfortable 46-0 win over Castleford.

Rohan Smith's men had been humiliated in their previous two games by Wigan and Catalans but they proved far too strong for the Tigers at Headingley.

Full-back Luke Hooley opened the scoring and Fusitu'a added a second before fellow wideman Derrell Olpherts claimed a third and Jack Sinfield's first try for Leeds made it 22-0 at half-time.

Fusitu'a scored twice early in the second half to complete his treble before Sam Lisone and Sam Walters also went over, while Rhyse Martin kicked seven conversions from eight attempts.

