Retirement on the line: Sam Tomkins and James Roby prepare for semi-final battle with Grand Final glory in mind

Sam Tomkins knows it will be a special atmosphere when he runs out at his home one final time

Earlier this year, Sam Tomkins announced he will bring his illustrious 15-year career to an end, with the England captain and two-time Man of Steel announcing that he will retire at the end of the 2023 Super League season.

With three Grand Final wins, two Challenge Cups, two League Leaders Shields and two Man of Steel awards to his name, Tomkins is one of Super League's most decorated stalwarts and will take his place among the greats of the modern era.

Now, he has one last goal in mind: ensuring he plays his final match at Old Trafford on October 14 by beating old foes St Helens to get there.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Growing up as a Wiganer, Tomkins has had many a battle with the Saints and Friday night brings another huge clash, a victory over St Helens only sweetening what could be another pivotal moment in the final stages of his career.

"I am really excited. It is obviously another big week for us as players," said Tomkins.

"It is not just another game, it is something different and all the things that have been put into place for this weekend, I am very excited.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

"I know it is the last time I will play at home so I am very lucky to have played here a lot of times before.

"My last game here will be special and I am very fortunate that my last game here is such a big one.

"This one matters the last time playing on the home pitch.

"I didn't expect the club to be such a big part of my life. I thought I was coming here for two years then would go back to England, but I have been here for five years, I have had two children in France, so this is home for us."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Catalans' Sam Tomkins described his side's narrow win against St Helens as their biggest win of the season. Catalans' Sam Tomkins described his side's narrow win against St Helens as their biggest win of the season.

The gravity of the moment for Tomkins is also not lost on others in Super League, his former teammate and current Wigan Warriors winger Liam Marshall lauding what the former England captain has done for the English game.

"Obviously I was lucky enough to play a short period with Sam for a couple of years at Wigan," said Marshall.

"Before that, I had met him a few times as a kid and looked up to him, he was an absolute superstar when I was in high school.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

"I remember going to the games with my mates and being absolutely amazed by what he was doing on the rugby league field.

"To go over there and make the impact he has, he has really embedded himself in that French culture.

"He is probably up there as one of the best talents we have produced in England and also one of the best we have had in Super League, for a couple of years he was untouchable."

Robes keeps going: Will he get a chance at five in a row?

Standing in Tomkins' way though is the four-time champions St Helens captained by the also retiring James Roby.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player James Roby runs out in front of a home St Helens crowd for the last time at the Totally Wicked Stadium. James Roby runs out in front of a home St Helens crowd for the last time at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

With Six Grand Final wins, four Challenge Cups, a Man of Steel, two Harry Sunderland trophies, and the all-time Super League appearance record, Roby's rugby league career is lauded as the greatest in the modern era and his side is going for an unprecedented fifth title in a row if they can get past the Dragons.

Head coach Paul Wellens knows his side face a huge challenge in France if his side, led by Roby, is going to continue their 'drive for five'.

"I think it is two teams with intensity, who can play at a really high level," said Wellens.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player James Roby is given a guard of honour after his final home game for St Helens. James Roby is given a guard of honour after his final home game for St Helens.

"It makes for those kinds of games, it is very attritional when you play Catalans so we know only too well what we are going up against.

"It is going be a really vociferous atmosphere, it always is when you go to the South of France, they really do get behind their team.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player James Roby opens up about the stress and anxiety he experienced after making the decision to retire from rugby league. James Roby opens up about the stress and anxiety he experienced after making the decision to retire from rugby league.

"It is a challenging environment to be in but one thing is this year for this club has been challenging and we have had to do things a little bit differently.

"It is only fitting we do things differently at the back end of the year. It is a challenge we would like to overcome."

How to watch

Both of the semi-finals are live on Sky Sports. Coverage for Catalans' clash with St Helens starts at 7.30pm on Friday, October 6 on Sky Sports Mix, with coverage for Wigan's match against Hull KR beginning at 12.15pm on Saturday October 7 on Sky Sports Arena.

You can also stream both matches, along with the Grand Final, Women's Super League Grand Final and Wheelchair Super League Grand Final, on NOW.