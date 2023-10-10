Super League Grand Final 2023: Wigan Warriors vs Catalans Dragons - all you need to know
It is first against second from the regular season in the 2023 Betfred Super League Grand Final as Wigan Warriors take on Catalans Dragons in the Old Trafford showpiece; watch the title-decider live on Sky Sports from 5pm on Saturday, October 14 (6pm kick-off
Last Updated: 10/10/23 2:08pm
The 2023 Betfred Super League season reaches its thrilling climax on Saturday evening with the title on the line in the Grand Final at Old Trafford.
This year sees former champions Wigan Warriors and 2021 runners-up Catalans Dragons go head-to-head to decide whether the trophy will stay on these shores or head to the South of France for the first time.
As ever, the drama in Manchester will unfold live on Sky Sports, and here is our guide to everything you need to know ahead of the Grand Final, which kicks off at 6pm…
Super League play-offs 2023 results and fixtures
Play-off Eliminators: Hull Kingston Rovers 20-6 Leigh Leopards, St Helens 16-8 Warrington Wolves.
Semi-finals: Catalans Dragons 12-6 St Helens, Wigan Warriors 26-12 Hull Kingston Rovers.
Grand Final: Wigan Warriors vs Catalans Dragons at Old Trafford (Saturday, October 14 - 6pm).
Wigan Warriors
Regular-season finish: First (won League Leaders' Shield).
Previous best: Grand Final winners (1998, 2010, 2013, 2016, 2018, also won 17 pre-Super League championships).
Head coach: Matt Peet.
Captain: Liam Farrell.
Storylines to follow: One of the most iconic names in rugby league, Wigan are back in the Grand Final for the first time in three years and aiming to add to the record 22 league titles they already have.
Head coach Matt Peet has already brought Challenge Cup success to his hometown club and is now aiming to guide the Warriors to their first Super League title since 2018 in only his second season at the helm.
Players to get excited about: Man of Steel nominee Bevan French and Jai Field are two of the most enthralling players to watch in Super League, capable of opening up defences and showcasing some outrageous skills with the ball in hand.
Goal-kicking half-back Harry Smith is the steadying hand on the tiller, while Abbas Miski has emerged this year as one of the competition's biggest try-scoring threats.
Wigan Warriors vs Catalans Dragons: Head-to-head record
Previous meetings in 2023: March 9 - Wigan Warriors 10-18 Catalans Dragons; June 3 - Wigan 22-46 Catalans Dragons (Magic Weekend in Newcastle); August 26 - Catalans Dragons 0-34 Wigan Warriors.
All-time Super League record: Wigan Warriors won 31, Catalans Dragons won 13, drawn 1.
Catalans Dragons
Regular-season finish: Second.
Previous best: Grand Final runners-up (2021, also won League Leaders' Shield).
Head coach: Steve McNamara.
Captain: Benjamin Garcia.
Storylines to follow: Super League's French representatives stand on the verge of making history again. Already the first overseas team to win the Challenge Cup (2018) and the League Leaders' Shield (2021), Catalans are now aiming to take the league trophy back to Perpignan for the first time and make up for their narrow Grand Final defeat to St Helens two years ago.
Former England captain Sam Tomkins is also aiming to bring the curtain down on his career by lifting one more major honour.
Players to get excited about: Although injuries have disrupted his swansong season, the aforementioned Sam Tomkins showed with the crucial try in last week's semi-final win over St Helens that the old magic is still there.
Australian star Mitchell Pearce pulls the strings in the halves and compatriot Adam Keighran provides creativity and strike in the centre. Inspirational captain Benjamin Garcia brings the perfect mix of skill and toughness in the back row too.
Previous Grand Final results
|1998
|Wigan Warriors 10-4 Leeds Rhinos
|1999
|St Helens 8-6 Bradford Bulls
|2000
|St Helens 29-16 Wigan Warriors
|2001
|Bradford Bulls 37-6 Wigan Warriors
|2002
|St Helens 19-18 Bradford Bulls
|2003
|Bradford Bulls 25-12 Wigan Warriors
|2004
|Leeds Rhinos 16-8 Bradford Bulls
|2005
|Bradford Bulls 15-6 Leeds Rhinos
|2006
|St Helens 26-4 Hull FC
|2007
|Leeds Rhinos 33-6 St Helens
|2008
|Leeds Rhinos 24-16 St Helens
|2009
|Leeds Rhinos 18-10 St Helens
|2010
|Wigan Warriors 22-10 St Helens
|2011
|Leeds Rhinos 32-16 St Helens
|2012
|Leeds Rhinos 26-18 Warrington Wolves
|2013
|Wigan Warriors 30-16 Warrington Wolves
|2014
|St Helens 14-6 Wigan Warriors
|2015
|Leeds Rhinos 22-20 Wigan Warriors
|2016
|Wigan Warriors 12-6 Warrington Wolves
|2017
|Leeds Rhinos 24-6 Castleford Tigers
|2018
|Wigan Warriors 12-4 Warrington Wolves
|2019
|St Helens 23-6 Salford Red Devils
|2020
|St Helens 8-4 Wigan Warriors
|2021
|St Helens 12-10 Catalans Dragons
|2022
|St Helens 24-12 Leeds Rhinos
