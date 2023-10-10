Super League Grand Final 2023: Wigan Warriors vs Catalans Dragons - all you need to know

Wigan and Catalans face off in this year's Super League Grand Final

The 2023 Betfred Super League season reaches its thrilling climax on Saturday evening with the title on the line in the Grand Final at Old Trafford.

This year sees former champions Wigan Warriors and 2021 runners-up Catalans Dragons go head-to-head to decide whether the trophy will stay on these shores or head to the South of France for the first time.

As ever, the drama in Manchester will unfold live on Sky Sports, and here is our guide to everything you need to know ahead of the Grand Final, which kicks off at 6pm…

Super League play-offs 2023 results and fixtures Play-off Eliminators: Hull Kingston Rovers 20-6 Leigh Leopards, St Helens 16-8 Warrington Wolves. Semi-finals: Catalans Dragons 12-6 St Helens, Wigan Warriors 26-12 Hull Kingston Rovers. Grand Final: Wigan Warriors vs Catalans Dragons at Old Trafford (Saturday, October 14 - 6pm).

Wigan Warriors

Regular-season finish: First (won League Leaders' Shield).

Previous best: Grand Final winners (1998, 2010, 2013, 2016, 2018, also won 17 pre-Super League championships).

Head coach: Matt Peet.

Captain: Liam Farrell.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Wigan Warriors' 42-12 victory over Hull KR in their Super League play-off semi-final at the DW Stadium Highlights of Wigan Warriors' 42-12 victory over Hull KR in their Super League play-off semi-final at the DW Stadium

Storylines to follow: One of the most iconic names in rugby league, Wigan are back in the Grand Final for the first time in three years and aiming to add to the record 22 league titles they already have.

Head coach Matt Peet has already brought Challenge Cup success to his hometown club and is now aiming to guide the Warriors to their first Super League title since 2018 in only his second season at the helm.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Bevan French ran in unopposed as Wigan scored a terrific team try to draw level with Warrington at the end of the first half of their Super League clash Bevan French ran in unopposed as Wigan scored a terrific team try to draw level with Warrington at the end of the first half of their Super League clash

Players to get excited about: Man of Steel nominee Bevan French and Jai Field are two of the most enthralling players to watch in Super League, capable of opening up defences and showcasing some outrageous skills with the ball in hand.

Goal-kicking half-back Harry Smith is the steadying hand on the tiller, while Abbas Miski has emerged this year as one of the competition's biggest try-scoring threats.

Wigan Warriors vs Catalans Dragons: Head-to-head record Previous meetings in 2023: March 9 - Wigan Warriors 10-18 Catalans Dragons; June 3 - Wigan 22-46 Catalans Dragons (Magic Weekend in Newcastle); August 26 - Catalans Dragons 0-34 Wigan Warriors. All-time Super League record: Wigan Warriors won 31, Catalans Dragons won 13, drawn 1.

Catalans Dragons

Regular-season finish: Second.

Previous best: Grand Final runners-up (2021, also won League Leaders' Shield).

Head coach: Steve McNamara.

Captain: Benjamin Garcia.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Catalans Dragons' 12-6 win over St Helens in their play-off semi-final at Stade Gilbert Brutus Highlights of Catalans Dragons' 12-6 win over St Helens in their play-off semi-final at Stade Gilbert Brutus

Storylines to follow: Super League's French representatives stand on the verge of making history again. Already the first overseas team to win the Challenge Cup (2018) and the League Leaders' Shield (2021), Catalans are now aiming to take the league trophy back to Perpignan for the first time and make up for their narrow Grand Final defeat to St Helens two years ago.

Former England captain Sam Tomkins is also aiming to bring the curtain down on his career by lifting one more major honour.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Catalan Dragons', Sam Tomkins reflects on his game-winning try that sent his team through to the Super League Grand Final Catalan Dragons', Sam Tomkins reflects on his game-winning try that sent his team through to the Super League Grand Final

Players to get excited about: Although injuries have disrupted his swansong season, the aforementioned Sam Tomkins showed with the crucial try in last week's semi-final win over St Helens that the old magic is still there.

Australian star Mitchell Pearce pulls the strings in the halves and compatriot Adam Keighran provides creativity and strike in the centre. Inspirational captain Benjamin Garcia brings the perfect mix of skill and toughness in the back row too.

Previous Grand Final results 1998 Wigan Warriors 10-4 Leeds Rhinos 1999 St Helens 8-6 Bradford Bulls 2000 St Helens 29-16 Wigan Warriors 2001 Bradford Bulls 37-6 Wigan Warriors 2002 St Helens 19-18 Bradford Bulls 2003 Bradford Bulls 25-12 Wigan Warriors 2004 Leeds Rhinos 16-8 Bradford Bulls 2005 Bradford Bulls 15-6 Leeds Rhinos 2006 St Helens 26-4 Hull FC 2007 Leeds Rhinos 33-6 St Helens 2008 Leeds Rhinos 24-16 St Helens 2009 Leeds Rhinos 18-10 St Helens 2010 Wigan Warriors 22-10 St Helens 2011 Leeds Rhinos 32-16 St Helens 2012 Leeds Rhinos 26-18 Warrington Wolves 2013 Wigan Warriors 30-16 Warrington Wolves 2014 St Helens 14-6 Wigan Warriors 2015 Leeds Rhinos 22-20 Wigan Warriors 2016 Wigan Warriors 12-6 Warrington Wolves 2017 Leeds Rhinos 24-6 Castleford Tigers 2018 Wigan Warriors 12-4 Warrington Wolves 2019 St Helens 23-6 Salford Red Devils 2020 St Helens 8-4 Wigan Warriors 2021 St Helens 12-10 Catalans Dragons 2022 St Helens 24-12 Leeds Rhinos

How to watch

This year's Grand Final is exclusively live on Sky Sports, with coverage starting from 5pm on Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports Main Event. There will be live blog coverage, video clips, highlights, report and reaction on the Sky Sports website and app.